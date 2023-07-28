Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have a lot of drama to their story, and when they broke up, their fans also had a heartbreak. They were a couple not made in heaven but on an almost heavenish sort of set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. They were in love and how. But then the media got a whiff that the relationship was allegedly abusive, and the actress herself revealed so in some of her interviews in those days.

But while they were dating, Sanjay Leela Bhansali tried his best to use their scintillating chemistry for his films Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. While they broke up before the films could happen, the one film Salman was eager to do was Devdas, but Bhansali chose Shah Rukh Khan over the Tiger actor. It was a time when Salman & Aishwarya were still very much together and on-lookers say that it seemed like Salman was a part of the Devdas crew. He was always around.

But do you know, while Salman Khan was on Devdas sets, he and Aishwarya were on the verge of parting ways, with their relationship going downwards way too fast? While Salman was trying his best to retain it, Aish wanted to break free. During a romantic scene between Shah Rukh and Aish, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star even offered to perform the scene. He was in pain, and it was visible. But the strange part is Sanjay Leela Bhansali, shot it, kept the camera rolling, and rumours say that he retained it in the film.

Journalist Anupama Chopra in her biography of Shah Rukh Khan, even confirms that the hand audiences witnessed is not of Shah Rukh but Salman. In her book, she narrated the incident, “Salman Khan would spend nights lying intoxicated on the floor of Aishwarya’s trailer. One night, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai were doing a romantic scene that required Shah Rukh to extricate a thorn from her foot. Salman was on the set, and he volunteered to demonstrate how this should be done. SRK agreed and as Salman did the shot, Sanjay rolled the cameras. It was a poignant moment: a spent, tragic lover enacting his own life for the film. Aishwarya cried. It was the last time the two were captured on a film together.”

This is the scene from the iconic song Morey Piya from Devdas which was beautifully shot. Excerpts from the book were shared on a Reddit thread by BollyBlindsNGossip. Netizens felt that this was creepy and glorified. A user wrote, “Anupama has written it as if it is something romantic , thats creepy.” Another comment read, “Exactly. If her daughter were to have a stalker, abusive ex, she’d go off the rails.” A third comment read, “…. Why would some glorify an abuser like this? Salman’s an overgrown, entitled manchild who’s had EVERYTHING he ever wanted. The onus of his alcohol addiction isn’t on the women who chose to be with him..”

Netizens even discussed whether these claims are true and shared screenshots from the song saying the hand does not seem like Salman Khan’s hand. You can read the entire thread here.

