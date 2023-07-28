Shah Rukh Khan is known for his wit and sarcasm, and he is not afraid to use them to his advantage. If you try to troll him on social media, you can be sure that he will give it back to you in the best way possible. He is a master troll, and will destroy you. But while putting people to place he makes sure to not cross the line and demean anyone. In fact, if you are a fan of his, you will simply enjoy his witty comebacks.

While King Khan has an intelligent ability to turn your words against you, he even has the charm to attack you in the sweetest way possible, and by the time one realises it, they have been brutally spoiled by him in with his witty yet sensible demeanour. One such time he trolled Shoaib Akhtar when a journalist revealed the cricketer’s statements in an interview.

During the interview, Shah Rukh Khan was put at a spot where he was told how Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar is offended by him. A journalist told her, “Shah Rukh aaj hi Shoaib Akhtar ne kahaa hai ki unke saath dhokha hua hai aur uske liye unhone aapko aur Lalit Modi ko zimmedar thehraya hai.” To this SRK asked, Kya kaha hai usne? The interviewer repeated the cricketer’s claim.

Shah Rukh Khan asked, “Aur kya kya likha hai us kitaab mein? The journalist replied, “He has made tall claims that Sachin is afraid of him and stuff!” The Pathaan actor giggled before slaying with his answer and said, “Jitna sach is baat mein hai ki Sachin Tendulkar unse darte hain, utna hi sach is baat mein hai ki humne unke saath dhokha kiya hai.”

The video was shared by a fan handle on Instagram srkian.aman and netizens reacted to the savage reply by King Khan.

A user wrote, “He never badmouths anyone, but his replies r like sweet slap.” Another fan wrote a cute comment which said, “I want his mind yarrr!” A third comment said, “I don’t know HOW he does it EVERY time – he always perfectly treads the fine line of being witty, savage, self-respect AND non-condescending…like bina beizzat kiyr bhi beizzati kr deta hai!” nother comment read, “no one can match the legacy of SRK his presence of mind.”

A user pointed out, “Shah Rukh ki baat hi alag hai yaar, chhodo!” Another comment rightfully said, “Sachin ko bhi bada banaa diya…aur khud ko bhi!”

