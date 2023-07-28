Fans have been waiting with bated breath for the release of Sunny Deol’s one of the most-anticipated film Gadar 2. The sequel which is slated to hit the screens on August 11, will face a box office clash with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Oh My God 2. In other news, OMG 2 is likely to get postponed owing to some censor board controversy. With only a few days left of the film’s release, the makers recently dropped the official trailer which seems to have received mixed reviews.

Amid all the chaos, film’s director Anil Sharma has compared Sunny Deol’s one of scenes with South Indian films and said no one can do it better than him. Scroll down for details.

In a recent interview, Gadar 2 director opened up about being asked how he would feel if some of the scenes were done in South Indian Films. He recalled telling them every blockbuster South Indian actor can do it, but it won’t be better than Sunny Deol. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Anil Sharma said, “I asked them, ‘Jo Bollywood aur South ke bade bade hero hai, woh yeh scene karte toh kaise lagta?’ They unanimously said, ‘Woh log karte toh bhi accha lagta lekin jaise Sunny sir lag rahe hai, waisa koi nahin lagta.'”

In the same interview he also opened up about how he convinced Sunny Deol for the sequel and he ended up hearing the narration.

“Sunny told me ‘Gadar itni badi hit hai. Uski ek legacy hai (Gadar has been a huge hit and has its own legacy)’. I replied, ‘Kyunki poora Hindustan chahta hai ki Gadar 2 banein. Humein logon ki toh sunni chahiye’. This is when he agreed to a narration. When he heard the story, unki aankhon mein nanha sa ek aansoo aaya’. That’s how the journey began,” said Anil Sharma.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Anil Sharma drawing comparison between Sunny Deol’s hammer scene and Blockbuster South actors doing the same scene.

