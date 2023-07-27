Bollywood star and BJP MP from Punjab’s Gurdaspur Sunny Deol blamed “political games” for the “hatred” between India and Pakistan.

The actor made the remark during grand trailer launch of ‘Gadar 2’ on Kargil Diwas. Filmmaker Anil Sharma, stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Sunny said, “Kuch le jane ya lene-dene ki baat nahi hoti hai. Baat hoti hai insaniyat ki. Jhagde nahi hone chahiye.” “Dono taraf utna hi pyar hai, yeh siyasi khel hota hai jo sab nafratein paida karta hai. Aur woh hi aap dekhenge iss film mein bhi. Janta nahi koi chahti ki ek dusre ke sath hum jhagda kare. Aakhir hai toh sab iss hi mitti se.”

‘Gadar 2’ is the sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, which was released in 2001. The Indian Hindi-language romantic period action drama film directed by Anil Sharma and set during the Partition of India in 1947.

Loosely based on the life of Boota Singh, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Amrish Puri and Lillete Dubey. In 2001, Ameesha bagged Sakeena’s role out of 500 girls who auditioned for the role.

Set in 1971, ‘Gadar 2’ will feature Tara Singh returning to Lahore, Pakistan in the midst of an anti-India “Crush India” campaign, to bring back his son Charanjeet.

The highly anticipated sequel of Sunny Deol’s action drama, Gadar 2, is about to hit the theatres, and its trailer has been revealed. Being filled with patriotism and a fight to bring back his son from Pakistan, the movie will be based on the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, where Tara Singh will once again face every enemy to protect the honour of the country and family.

Co-produced by Anil and Zee Studios, ‘Gadar 2’ is slated for release on August 11.

