Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 is enjoying a never-before-seen glorious run in India. The spy action thriller sequel is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. It is now achieving new milestones in South India. History has been made in the Telugu states. Scroll below for the exciting day 46 box office updates!

Dhurandhar 2 scores a century in the Telugu states

As we report this update, Dhurandhar 2 has entered the 100 crore club in the Telugu states on its 46th day. It has become the first Bollywood film in history to score a century in the region, making Ranveer Singh the first Hindi actor to achieve the milestone.

Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal starrer has joined the 100 crore club alongside KGF Chapter 2, Avatar, and Kantara Chapter 1. It is now the 4th highest-grossing film in the region.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing films in the Telugu states (gross earnings):

KGF Chapter 2: 136.85 crore Avatar 2: 110.10 crore Kantara Chapter 1: 106.65 crore Dhurandhar 2: 100 crore+ (46 days) 2.0: 93.16 crore Jailer: 84.40 crore Animal: 82.90 crore Coolie: 70.25 crore Jawan: 70.23 crore Enthiran: 68.10 crore

Can it enter the 300 crore club in South India?

Ranveer Singh starrer is now aiming to achieve another big feat. In South India, Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned 298.75 crore gross in 45 days. It is now only 1.25 crore away from entering the 300 crore club. Interestingly, no other non-South movie has been able to touch the feat. Only time will tell if Aditya Dhar’s film creates history, yet again, or misses the milestone by a few lakhs.

Check out the highest-grossing non-South movies in South India (gross earnings):

Dhurandhar 2: 298.75 crore (45 days) Avatar 2: 296.90 crore Jawan: 188.13 crore Dhurandhar: 153.83 crore Pathaan: 135.05 crore Animal: 134.12 crore Avengers: Endgame: 125.75 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home: 112.14 crore Avatar: Fire and Ash: 107.95 crore Dangal: 89.70 crore

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