Toxic, starring Yash in the lead role, is one of the highly anticipated Indian films of 2026. Since Yash is returning after the historic success of KGF Chapter 2, expectations are sky high for the upcoming biggie. Undoubtedly, it will see one of the biggest openings in Sandalwood’s history. However, one question remains: will it be able to outshine Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 at the Indian box office on day 1? Let’s discuss it below!

The upcoming magnum opus is a proper pan-India film scheduled to release on March 19. It is releasing in Kannada and several other languages. As we all know, Yash has achieved nationwide fame after KGF Chapter 2, leading to genuine interest in his next film among the audience. With good buzz already on the ground level, a solid start is definitely on the cards.

Toxic’s opening to suffer due to Dhurandhar 2

In a solo release, Toxic would have broken records at the Indian box office, but now, since it is clashing with Dhurandhar 2, the film won’t be able to open to its full potential. In the Hindi market and to an extent, in the southern region, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to open with fantastic numbers due to its massive hype, thus directly impacting the Yash starrer.

For those who don’t know, KGF Chapter 2 holds the record for the biggest Sandalwood opening with a net collection of 116 crore. Such a start is impossible for Toxic since there’s no sequel factor this time, and also, it’s in a high-voltage clash. So now, it sets its target on Kantara Chapter 1 to claim the second-biggest start for a Kannada film.

Toxic is unlikely to beat Kantara Chapter 1’s day 1

Released last year, Kantara Chapter 1 amassed a solid 61.85 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. In the case of Kantara Chapter 1, there was a national holiday benefit of Gandhi Jayanti. For Toxic, there’s no such holiday factor on its opening day, and on top of that, it will suffer a dent from Dhurandhar 2. Yash’s popularity might help it hit the 50 crore mark on day 1, but beating Kantara Chapter 1 looks tough.

