Dhurandhar 2 is easily one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent times, enjoying immense buzz on the ground. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film carries the tremendous goodwill of the first part, which is still running in theaters and is also making noise on OTT. As of now, a clash with Yash’s Toxic looks confirmed, yet the Dhurandhar sequel aims for a thunderous start at the Indian box office.

For those who don’t know, the first installment missed a big start and was in the range of a good opening, earning 28.6 crore net on day 1. Further, with extraordinary word of mouth, the film surprised everyone with its week-to-week trending and fetched historic numbers. So, more than being front-loaded, it grew on its own merit. Now, the case is different for the upcoming sequel.

Dhurandhar 2 eyes a bumper opening at the Indian box office

With Dhurandhar pleasing audiences and breaking records in the long run, the potential of Dhurandhar 2 has gone through the roof. Since the first film is still a topic of discussion due to its OTT run, the excitement has reached its peak, hinting at a massive start at the Indian box office. Even in a clash scenario, it has the potential to hit the 60 crore mark on opening day, which would be a big feat if achieved.

Considering the hype in the Hindi market and down South, Dhurandhar 2 can reach 60 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1, even in a clash with Toxic. If Toxic moves out of the clash, the film can score considerably high and can easily enter the top 3 A-rated Indian openers of all time.

Can Dhurandhar 2 enter the top 3 A-rated Indian openers?

To enter the top 3 A-rated Indian openers, the Ranveer Singh starrer will need to cross Rajinikanth’s Coolie (65 crores), which looks beatable if the clash is avoided. In a clash with Toxic, it might just fall short.

Take a look at the top A-rated Indian openers domestically (net collection):

Salaar – 90.7 crores They Call Him OG – 84.7 crores Coolie – 65 crores Animal – 63.8 crores Dhurandhar – 28.6 crores HIT: The Third Case – 21 crores Satyameva Jayate – 20.52 crores Kabir Singh – 20.21 crores Raayan – 13.7 crores Grand Masti – 12.5 crores

