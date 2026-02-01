Come what may, Dhurandhar is here to unleash madness at the Indian box office. Despite big competitors like Border 2 and Mardaani 3, Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller continues to mint moolah. Cine-goers are highly anticipating Dhurandhar 2, which will put Shah Rukh Khan’s post-COVID total in danger. But Ranveer Singh will still lag behind in one arena. Scroll below for the interesting box office analysis!

Ranveer Singh at the post-COVID box office

Many called Dhurandhar a make-or-break film as Ranveer Singh was struggling with back-to-back disappointments at the box office. He’s delivered a total of 5 films. While 83, Cirkus, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar turned out to be major disappointments, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was the only success.

It would be safe to say that Ranveer Singh impressively made a comeback with Dhurandhar, which is the highest-grossing Bollywood film in history. It also pushed his post-COVID total beyond the 1000 crore mark.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s performance at the post-COVID box office:

83 – 102 crores Jayeshbhai Jordaar – 17.5 crores Cirkus – 20.85 crores Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 153.3 crores Dhurandhar – 892.67 crores

Total – 1186.32 crores

Dhurandhar 2 to steal the limelight from Shah Rukh Khan!

Shah Rukh Khan delivered 3 films in the post-pandemic era, and all of them were successes. His post-COVID total stands at 1415.64 crores net. While Pathaan earned 543.22 crores, SRK delivered his highest-grossing film with Jawan, which collected a whopping 640.42 crores. His last film of 2023, Dunki, concluded its domestic lifetime at 232 crores.

With Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh is all set to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s post-pandemic total. He only needs 229.32 crores more in the kitty, while the Aditya Dhar‘s sequel is expected to cross 1000 core milestone in India alone.

However, it is to be noted that SRK’s success ratio is 100% while Ranveer stands at 40% with a total of 5 films. So, Bollywood’s Badshah will continue to have an upper hand.

Here’s how we calculate the success ratio:

(Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio

