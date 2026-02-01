Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty have emerged victorious! Their Republic Day 2026 release, Border 2, is officially a box office success. That too, in only 9 days, which is commendable! The epic war action drama is now heading towards the 300 crore milestone. Scroll below for the exciting updates.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 9

Mayasabha and Mardaani 3 have joined the box office battle on Friday. Apart from that, Anurag Singh’s directorial is also facing competition from Dhurandhar. But it is the #1 choice of the audience, dominating the ticket windows with maximum screen count.

According to the official figures, Border 2 earned 20.17 crores on day 9. It witnessed a 61% growth compared to 12.53 crores accumulated on the second Friday. The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 277.67 crores. With a good growth today, it could easily touch the 300 crore milestone today, marking the first for Bollywood in 2026. Including taxes, the gross earnings have reached 327.65 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India below:

Week 1: 244.97 crores

Day 8: 12.53 crores

Day 9: 20.17 crores

Total: 277.67 crores

Border 2 is a box office success!

Producers T-Series and JP Films had invested a whopping 275 crores in Border 2. Sunny Deol and his gang has recovered the budget within 9 days of the theatrical run and gained the success tag. The game of profits now begins!

Axes 3 biggies at the Hindi box office

The Republic Day 2026 release is on a record-breaking spree. In the last 24 hours, it has crossed the domestic lifetime of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra (268 crores), along with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again (270.60 crores) and RRR Hindi (277 crores).

Border 2 Box Office Day 9 Summary

Budget: 275 crores

India net: 277.67 crores

ROI: 2.67 crores

India gross: 327.65 crores

Verdict: Plus

