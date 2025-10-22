After his last film, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR starrer action-thriller War 2, underperformed in theaters, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s recent social media post sparked speculation about the sequel to Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. While the massively mounted 2022 film received mixed reviews from critics, it struck the right chord with a large segment of cinephiles, thanks to the lead pair of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and world-class visual effects.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

If the speculation turns out to be true, and the much-anticipated sequel Brahmāstra: Part Two – Dev is indeed happening, the big question is, who will play the titular role this time? Here are five Indian actors who could be a perfect fit to play Dev in Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious second installment of the planned trilogy.

1. Ranveer Singh

Ever since the release of the first Brahmāstra film, many fans have speculated that Ranveer Singh could play Dev, while Deepika Padukone might portray Amrita. The ever-energetic Gully Boy actor, who will next be seen in Aditya Dhar’s spy actioner Dhurandhar, is undoubtedly one of the most exciting choices to bring Dev’s intense and fiery character to life.

What an incredible transformation by Ranveer! This is why he's the greatest of this generation ,the actor who gives it his all for every single role. Phenomenal!

I can't wait for the trailer that will drop on 12th November 2025. Ranveer Singh is back! 🐐 #Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/KKEnzDAgcF — Tony ﾒ𝟶 (@AbelX0) October 16, 2025

2. Hrithik Roshan

While his last film, War 2, also directed by Ayan Mukerji, may not have performed at the box office as expected, one should never underestimate Hrithik Roshan’s star power, box office appeal, and acting prowess. He has the intensity and screen presence needed to portray the formidable Dev in Brahmāstra: Part Two – Dev. If that happens, fans will finally witness two powerhouse performers, Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor, sharing screen space for the very first time.

25 years in the industry and he still has the same aura, good looking and charisma. ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥#HrithikRoshan #War2 pic.twitter.com/vmirN5sYUN — فــ (@Aankhenn_) October 11, 2025

3. Ranbir Kapoor

There is a chance that Ranbir Kapoor himself may play the double role of Shiva and Dev in the sequel. Previously, the Animal actor had played the double role of a father and son in Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera. While the period action drama didn’t do well at the box office, Ranbir Kapoor can turn things around in Brahmāstra: Part Two – Dev. The immensely talented actor is gearing up for his next films: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part One.

4. Prabhas

Casting the Baahubali star Prabhas in a big-ticket film like Brahmāstra: Part Two – Dev alongside Ranbir Kapoor would be a dream come true for fans. If it happens, Ayan Mukerji’s sequel could truly become a pan-Indian cinematic spectacle. The Rebel Star is next set to appear in the romantic horror-comedy The RajaSaab, followed by Hanu Raghavapudi’s next and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit.

5. Jr. NTR

The RRR star Jr. NTR is undoubtedly one of the most intense and talented actors in Indian cinema. His electrifying screen presence was on full display in his recent outing, War 2. Sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor could offer audiences a fresh and compelling male lead duo, creating a unique cinematic experience. Jr. NTR fans are also eagerly anticipating his next project with director Prashanth Neel.

I am seeing your love for #War2 and I love you back for it… Incredible to see the public support for our film which we made with a lot of passion. Let’s goooo!@ihrithik @advani_kiara #AyanMukerji @yrf #YRFSpyUniverse pic.twitter.com/fl0eEoO9hK — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 16, 2025

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: Thamma X Reviews: “Spooky Yet Sweet”, “Total Entertainer” – Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna Strike The Right Chords!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News