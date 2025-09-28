Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s family tree is no less than a cinematic saga. Their family clan has been a part of this industry for over four generations. From filmmakers to producers, from actors to storytellers, this family has everyone. Let’s take a look at their elaborate family tree from the beginning.

1st Generation: Rattan Bai

Kajol’s great-grandmother, Rattan Bai, was the first female figure who made her presence felt in the industry when women appearing in films were looked down upon.

2nd Generation: Shobhana Samarth

Rattan Bai’s daughter, Shobhana Samarth and Kajol’s grandmother, was also an actress. She married Kumarsen Samarth and they had three daughters: Nutan, Tanuja, Chatura, and son, Jaideep. Shobhana was not only an actress but also a producer and director.

Sashadhar Mukherjee

Sashadhar Mukherjee was a film producer who established Filmistan Studio. He married Sati Davi, sister of the Ganguly brothers, Anoop Kumar, Ashok Kumar and Kishore Kumar. Sati and Sashi had six children, Rono Mukherjee, Joy, Deb, Shomu, Subir Mukherjee and Shibani Maulik.

3rd Generations: Nutan, Tanuja, Shomu, Joy and Ram

Nutan and Tanuja were not only sisters but also two established actresses in Bollywood. While Nutan married Rajnish Bahl and gave birth to Mohnish who is also a prominent actor in the Indian film industry, Tanuja married Shomu Mukherjee and has two daughters, Kajol and Tanishaa.

Deb Mukherjee, Shomu’s brother was also a filmmaker and his son, Ayan Mukerji also established himself in the industry as a director. He is well know for his movies like Wake Up Sid and Brahmastra.

Ram Mukherjee, brother of Joy and Shyam Mukherjee, was a film director, producer and screenwriter. He married Krishna Mukherjee, a playback singer and popular Bengali cinema actress Deboshri Roy’s sister. They have two children, Rani and Raja Mukherjee.

4th Generations: Kajol, Rani, Mohnish, Ayan

Like Kajol and Rani are first cousins, their fathers were also first cousins. They both have stepped into the industry and made their paths in Bollywood with much hard work and dedication.

While Kajol married Ajay Devgn and expanded their film background even more, Rani got married into the Chopra family by tying the knot with Aditya Chopra, Yash Raj Chopra’s son. Mohnish has also established his career in the industry and did some versatile roles in different movies. Ayan is also a well-known director.

Mukherjee-Samarth family tree is not only massive but also illustrious. Their Durga Puja celebration in Mumbai is as iconic as it can get. Although Ayan lost his father recently, they continued with their Puja festivities keeping Deb Mukherjee’s spirit in them.

