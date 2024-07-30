Dharmendra is one of the few actors who has always been the apple of everyone’s eye due to his good looks and friendly nature. But the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor was once slapped by Kajol‘s mother, Tanuja, when the actor became too friendly with her.

Tanuja and Dharam Paaji have been one of the closest of buddies. In fact the actress was even friends with Dharam Paaji’s first wife Prakash Kaur. In one of her interviews, Tanuja once admitted how she was hit by her close friend and the Sholay actor and she did not know how to react.

In fact, Tanuja confessed to being Dharmendra’s drinking buddy when she was shooting with the actor for a film. It was then that she even met his first wife, Prakash Kaur.

In her interview Tanuja recalled, “We were shooting for Dulal Guha’s Chand Aur Suraj. Dharam and I were drinking buddies and would have great fun. He even introduced me to his wife Prakash. Sunny Deol was just five then, while his daughter Lali was around six-months-old.”

In an old interview with Filmfare Tanuja, she once discussed her professional and personal relationship with Dharmendra and narrated, “One day, he tried to flirt with me. Taken aback, I slapped him and said, ‘Besharam! I know your wife, and you have the audacity to flirt with me.'”

The slap left Dharam ji embarrassed, and he immediately apologized to his friend and co-star. Tanuja recalled, “Embarrassed, he pleaded, ‘Tanu, meri Maa, sorry bolta hoon! Please make me your brother.'”

After that Tanuja tied a Rakhi to Dharmendra. However, we wonder why she would do that to someone who was making a pass at her while he was drunk. Someone who was a friend and tried to cross the line – alcohol or no alcohol crossing the line definitely cannot be justified. However, this was probably how uncomfortable events must have been dealt with in those days!

