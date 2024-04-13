Dharmendra is not only a versatile actor but a Bollywood legend who has entertained us with his enigmatic performances over the years. The senior star had an equally enigmatic persona off the screen and was popular for throwing parties back then. In one such gathering, the Sholay star allegedly hit Feroz Khan’s brother, Sanjay Khan. Scroll below to know more.

For the unversed, Sanjaay debuted in Haqeeqat and is best known for films like Dus Lakh, Ek Phool Do Mali, Intaquam, Dhund, and more. He garnered a lot of attention because of his relationship with Zeenat Aman. They were reportedly married for a brief period, and the actress faced domestic abuse. She was allegedly brutally beaten by him, which caused permanent damage to her right eye. The actor once suffered a terrible accident during the serial The Sword of Tipu Sultan. Loose wirings caused a horrible fire, and numerous people lost their lives in the accident. The actors, too, suffered significant burns and were in the hospital for over a year and had several surgeries.

According to News18’s report, Dharmendra once threw a party where Sanjay Khan was also one of the attendees. As per the media outlet, it was reported back then that Khan got heavily drunk at the party and was saying bad things about other actors in the industry. Dharmendra was trying to calm him down respectfully, but he lost it when Khan said something terrible about the veteran actor.

Sanjay Khan allegedly badmouthed celebrated actor Om Prakash. Dharmendra could no longer keep his cool and allegedly slapped Sanjay Khan hard. People were reportedly shocked by Dharmendra’s action.

The incident reached Sanjay Khan’s brother, Feroz Khan, too, and Dharmendra went to his place to apologize for what happened.

On the professional front, Dharmendra was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

