Welcome starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, and an ensemble cast is one of the most-watched and loved films of all time. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film was a box office hit and earned the title of the iconic movie of Bollywood. However, for some time, the filmmaker is in the news for apparently adjusting his calendar to helm Hera Pheri 3 which is likely to cast Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan. But while we wait for its update, we bring to you an exciting trivia about Feroz Khan aka ‘RDX’ in Welcome that you might not have heard of.

The filmmaker is currently basking in the success of his last directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.

Anees Bazmee in his latest interview recalled the time when he literally convinced veteran actor Feroz Khan to step into RDX’s shoes not once or twice but 10-15 times. The actor spilled the beans on his spoilt relationship with Fardeen Khan. He went on to reveal the trick of how he managed to convince him to become Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar’s boss in Welcome.

Speaking to Cinestaan.com, Aneez Bazmee recalled, “I had to convince Feroz Khan. I was always a huge fan of his. I thought if there is anyone who could play the big boss to Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor, it was Feroz Khan saheb. However, he didn’t want to do the film. I reckon he was not in great health then. I had forged a friendship with the Khans after I made No Entry with his son Fardeen. One day, he called me at 2 am, saying he liked Fardeen’s work in No Entry and expressed a desire to meet me. I was adamant that he do the film. I went to his house 10-15 times, and every time he politely refused.”

“I believe he didn’t want to leave us stranded if his health went down. Every day, he offered different excuses for turning down the film. But I always told him that he is the man for the job. One day, he said, ‘This role goes against my image.’ I told him, ‘Sir, I am your biggest fan. This film only adds to your image.’ He finally agreed to join, but two days before we were supposed to leave for Dubai, he refused. My unit had left for Dubai. I told him that I will call everyone back if he didn’t agree. He then asked how many days it will take. He finally had a change of heart and landed in Dubai. He had shot his portion in Mumbai too. I don’t think I had written any great character, but his presence was required to create the desired impact. I cannot take the credit for the role, it was the brilliant acting of Feroz Khan that did the trick,” filmmaker Anees Bazmee went on to reveal.

Coming back what are your thoughts on the same? Did you know Feroz Khan rejected the film 10 times? Neither did we until now!

