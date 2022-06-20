Fardeen Khan has been away from the limelight for over a decade but soon the actor will be making his big-screen comeback. Ever since he entered the industry with his debut film, Prem Aggan, the actor has impressed everyone with his talent. Although he’s a successful star but did you know, he once waited tables while he was at a University in the USA. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

For his debut film, Khan received Filmfare Award for his work in the film. After the 1998 film, the actor appeared in other hit films such as Jungle, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Om Jai Jagadish, No Entry, Heyy Babyy, All the Best: Fun Begins and many more. Currently, he is working on a horror drama, Visfot, that also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat and Krystle D’Souza.

Meanwhile, when Fardeen Khan appeared on Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar asked about his days at University and also talked about the time when he worked as a waiter. The actor told, “When I was in the university, I used to be on a very tight budget and my father never supported me with money.”

“So I had 100 dollars a week. Pretty much blew it all up in the first couple of weeks and the last couple of weeks, I was flat broke. I had to make some money so worked for a few days,” he added.

Elaborating more about the same, Khan also revealed he used to often have arguments with the chef, “I didn’t get along with the chef too well,” and added that along with waiting tables he used to take customers’ orders from behind the counter. Recounting his experience of working with chefs, the actor said, “I didn’t know how bad a mood these guys get into because they are in a kitchen, they got heat, they got oil and they got smell. They are there for about 8-10 hours and they are in a bad bad mood.”

Fardeen Khan also spoke about his initial days when he wasn’t familiar with the American lingos and sometimes when customers used to say a short form of some toppings, instead of asking he used to write something down. “I used to pretend I understand, write something down and nod. And the chef would come out yelling,” he said.

