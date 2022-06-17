Karan Johar has become the talk of the town ever since he appeared for a recent interview after celebrating his 50th birthday with his industry friends. During his latest conversation, the filmmaker not only opened up about being targeted for being a COVID-19 hotspot but also about the stardom that celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan have but Gen-Z celebs lack. After reacting to South films beating Bollywood movies at the box office, we more the filmmaker had said.

The filmmaker had cited KGF 2 as an example and said in his interview that Bollywood are victims of herd mentality.

Now in the same interview, adding to that, Karan Johar also said that if Bollywood made a film like KGF 2 they would be lynched. While showering praises on KGF 2, KJo feels that B-Town filmmakers have not been given a leeway that South Filmmakers enjoy. Recently, we told you KJo had said that B-Town filmmakers lack the conviction that people in down South have about their films.

Speaking to Anupama Chopra on Film Companion, Karan Johar said, “When I read the reviews of KGF, I’m like if we made this, we would be lynched. But here, everybody is like ‘Oh it was a celebration, a party and it was. I loved it. I loved it with all my heart. But I feel hum yeh banaate to? (If we had made this, then?). It’s working both ways. I feel we are also not given any kind of leeway and then we are trying to be somebody else. So, we are all over the place. We are living a dual existence and we have to stop,”

During the same interview, Karan Johar was also heard saying, “Tamil cinema and Malayalam cinema have always been story-heavy. They have also been commercial and aesthetic. What happened with Kannada cinema and now Kannada cinema with KGF is that they have a lot of conviction. They don’t listen to other things and follow that conviction. They’re not seeking validation, acceptance, approval. They are so confident in their skin and convinced with what they are doing. That’s what we all lack. We don’t have that conviction. Suddenly, if biopics are doing well, everyone will make a biopic. Suddenly everyone has woken up to the syntax of southern cinema and now we want to start doing that. We are all so idiotically unconvinced about our strengths and weaknesses that we just tend to be all over the place.”

Currently, Karan Johar is directing Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

