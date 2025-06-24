The first three episodes of Marvel’s upcoming superhero series, Ironheart, starring Dominique Thorne in the titular role, premiere on Disney+ in the US on June 24, 2025. The remaining three episodes will arrive one week later on July 1, 2025. In India, the series will stream on Jio Hotstar from June 25. After an initial screening, early reviews from critics have started to pour in, and the response so far is rather mixed. However, they seem to be inclined more towards the positive side. Here’s a look at what some early viewers are saying about Ironheart on X.

What Are Critics Saying About Marvel’s Ironheart?

Screen Rant’s Kevin Erdmann called Ironheart “a high-tech rollercoaster from start to finish.”

Maggie Lovitt, Deputy Editor of News at Collider, said that “the show is quite good” and called Dominique Thorne “pure dynamite.”

The first three episodes of #Ironheart are out tomorrow, and your resident Marvel cynic is here to say: it’s quite good! It’s a shame the series has been in flux, because Disney+ has something great on their hands. Dominique Thorne is pure dynamite. Alden Ehrenreich is… pic.twitter.com/JNGzBEAw64 — Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) June 24, 2025

Film & TV critic Tessa Smith thinks that “the first three episodes of Marvel’s Ironheart are good and the last three episodes are “great!”

The first 3 episodes of Marvel’s Ironheart are good.. the last 3 episodes are GREAT! It’s a lot more emotional than I expected & I found myself crying quite often. Dominique Thorne is a freaking star. Her chemistry with Lyric Ross – phenomenal! Episode 6 had me like 😱 #Ironheart pic.twitter.com/j3zpkNeLVD — Tessa Smith – Mama’s Geeky (@MamasGeeky) June 24, 2025

Editor Joshua Ryan said that, “Ironheart is exactly the type of show that the MCU should be putting out.”

#Ironheart is EXACTLY the type of show that the MCU should be putting out. Smaller scale, street level threats, with strong, character driven stories. Between this and Daredevil: Born Again, MCU’s television is on a roll. Give me more!@DisneyPlus @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/dcqk3RR0Di — Joshua Ryan (@MrMovieGuy86) June 24, 2025

Another critic, Zach Pope, opined that “Ironheart is a fine series” and that he “really wanted to love but came away not feeling much.”

#Ironheart is a fine series! I really wanted to love but came away not feeling much. VFX, Action, & some new additions of magic mythology to the world of the MCU stand out (THE HOOD + FINALE = AWESOME) but the character arcs feel at a standstill by the end & don’t go anywhere. pic.twitter.com/BTGuHn809q — Zach Pope (@popetheking) June 24, 2025

The Hollywood Handle said that Ironheart “have some fun moments but it’s never interesting enough nor it manages to stick the landing” and that it’s “a disappointment overall.”

#Ironheart have some fun moments but it’s never interesting enough nor it manages to stick the landing. Bland characters and a super uninteresting plot that doesn’t knows where it wants to go. A disappointment overall. pic.twitter.com/pzereKvpb5 — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) June 24, 2025

Rob Keyes thinks that “Ironheart is better than most recent Marvel Studios theatrical releases and is one of the rare good MCU TV shows.”

I watched all six episodes of #Ironheart and it deserves your attention. It’s better than most recent Marvel Studios theatrical releases and is one of the rare good MCU TV shows. Dominique Thorne is a star, peak production values, no idea what it’s leading to but I’d like more.🧵 pic.twitter.com/tjgfsiDjtg — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) June 24, 2025

Senior reporter Germain Lussier called Ironheart one of his “favorite Marvel shows.”

#Ironheart is one of my favorite Marvel shows. It blends so much of what we love about the MCU so seamlessly with fantastic characters, performances, and style. Goes places I didn’t expect, links in wild ways, but always keeps its dynamic, flawed, lead character front and center. pic.twitter.com/udIcCXAEt5 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 24, 2025

Cinema Blend’s Erik Swann had mixed feelings about the show. Here’s what he said.

I’m a bit mixed on #Ironheart. There are solid elements, like Dominique Thorne’s performance, the fun supporting cast, awesome visuals and earnest themes. But the writing could be stronger, and some storytelling decisions didn’t hit for me. Not a bad show, but it could be better. pic.twitter.com/cbXeVQ9iP4 — Erik Swann (@SwannErik) June 24, 2025

Coming Soon’s Jonathan Sim called the series “a spectacular dose of black girl magic and one of Marvel’s best shows.”

#Ironheart is a spectacular dose of black girl magic. One of Marvel’s best shows. Filled with charming, likable characters. From the heroes to the villains, everyone is magnetic. Dominique Thorne and Alden Ehrenreich are outstanding. Anthony Ramos is in rare form. Funny,… pic.twitter.com/7UPVlIKPca — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) June 24, 2025

So far, based on the early reviews, critics generally agree that Ironheart is a good show, and many have praised Dominique Thorne’s performance, though some have pointed out its flaws. Overall, the response leans more positive than negative. It remains to be seen whether the audience will like the series once it premieres.

What Is Ironheart About?

Set after the events of the 2022 film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the series follows Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a brilliant teenage inventor who creates one of the most advanced suits of armor since Iron Man.

Returning to her hometown of Chicago, Riri crosses paths with Parker Robbins, also known as The Hood (played by Anthony Ramos), leading to a clash between high-tech technology and dark magic. Chinaka Hodge has created the series.

Ironheart Trailer

