Here’s What Critics Are Saying About Marvel’s Ironheart!
The first three episodes of Marvel’s upcoming superhero series, Ironheart, starring Dominique Thorne in the titular role, premiere on Disney+ in the US on June 24, 2025. The remaining three episodes will arrive one week later on July 1, 2025. In India, the series will stream on Jio Hotstar from June 25. After an initial screening, early reviews from critics have started to pour in, and the response so far is rather mixed. However, they seem to be inclined more towards the positive side. Here’s a look at what some early viewers are saying about Ironheart on X.

What Are Critics Saying About Marvel’s Ironheart?

Screen Rant’s Kevin Erdmann called Ironheart “a high-tech rollercoaster from start to finish.”

Maggie Lovitt, Deputy Editor of News at Collider, said that “the show is quite good” and called Dominique Thorne “pure dynamite.”

Film & TV critic Tessa Smith thinks that “the first three episodes of Marvel’s Ironheart are good and the last three episodes are “great!”

Editor Joshua Ryan said that, “Ironheart is exactly the type of show that the MCU should be putting out.”

Another critic, Zach Pope, opined that “Ironheart is a fine series” and that he “really wanted to love but came away not feeling much.”

The Hollywood Handle said that Ironheart “have some fun moments but it’s never interesting enough nor it manages to stick the landing” and that it’s “a disappointment overall.”

Rob Keyes thinks that “Ironheart is better than most recent Marvel Studios theatrical releases and is one of the rare good MCU TV shows.”

Senior reporter Germain Lussier called Ironheart one of his “favorite Marvel shows.”

Cinema Blend’s Erik Swann had mixed feelings about the show. Here’s what he said.

Coming Soon’s Jonathan Sim called the series “a spectacular dose of black girl magic and one of Marvel’s best shows.”

So far, based on the early reviews, critics generally agree that Ironheart is a good show, and many have praised Dominique Thorne’s performance, though some have pointed out its flaws. Overall, the response leans more positive than negative. It remains to be seen whether the audience will like the series once it premieres.

What Is Ironheart About?

Set after the events of the 2022 film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the series follows Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a brilliant teenage inventor who creates one of the most advanced suits of armor since Iron Man.

Returning to her hometown of Chicago, Riri crosses paths with Parker Robbins, also known as The Hood (played by Anthony Ramos), leading to a clash between high-tech technology and dark magic. Chinaka Hodge has created the series.

