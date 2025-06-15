Marvel’s Ironheart is finally suiting up for action. After five years of teases, casting announcements, and multiple delays, the tech-genius-turned-hero Riri Williams is ready to fly solo. Marvel’s latest Disney+ miniseries is set to premiere with a three-episode drop this month. So, what’s Ironheart bringing to the table? A whole lot more than just a shiny new suit.

Ironheart: Release Date

First announced back in 2020, Ironheart has been a slow burn. Riri Williams made her on-screen debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022, but her standalone moment kept dodging the calendar. Now, Marvel is delivering a triple-episode premiere on June 24, 2025, making this the last small-screen chapter of Phase 5, following Thunderbolts on the theatrical end, as per GamesRadar. Better late than never, right?

Ironheart: Cast

Dominique Thorne returns as Riri Williams, now navigating both tech and trouble in her hometown of Chicago. But she’s not alone. Anthony Ramos plays Parker Robbins, aka The Hood, a dark magic-wielding crime boss who mentors Riri with a side of menace.

The supporting cast is stacked: Lyric Ross (This Is Us), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Manny Montana, Anji White, Jim Rash (reprising his MIT Dean role from Captain America: Civil War), and drag star Shea Couleé all show up. Oh, and Sacha Baron Cohen? He’s rumored to play Mephisto. It’s not confirmed, but hey, this is Marvel.

Ironheart: Potential Plot

This isn’t a clean-cut hero’s journey. Ironheart doesn’t just channel Tony Stark’s tech legacy; it takes it to a whole different realm. Think street-level vigilante vibes meet arcane chaos. In the trailer, we see Riri crafting her own Ironheart suit while dealing with warnings from friends about her sketchy new mentor. According to Marvel.com, Ryan Coogler, who executive produces the show, put it best: “It really highlights what happens when that ambition goes unchecked. What kind of price do you pay?”

He also teased the show’s tone: “Riri is definitely in conversation with a street-level show like Daredevil… Then you combine that with cosmic Marvel, characters who would be at home in Doctor Strange or WandaVision. That mix is a pretty crazy combination.”

Ironheart: Trailer

