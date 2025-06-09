Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is finally circling back to a cliffhanger many fans had written off as lost to the streaming void. Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones is officially stepping back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and with her return, the show is cracking open a forgotten Defenders-era thread that never got the closure it deserved.

In a new interview with Deadline, Charlie Cox, who leads the show as Matt Murdock, raised a long-ignored question that instantly brings back the weight of the Netflix days: “What’s complicated is, when did Jessica Jones find out that I’m not dead?” That cliffhanger, where Matt was presumed dead after The Defenders finale, never got addressed in Daredevil season 3. And with the Marvel-Netflix shows cancelled one by one, it seemed destined to stay unresolved. But not anymore.

Jessica Jones & Daredevil’s Netflix Past Finally Comes Crashing Into Canon

The MCU has tiptoed around its Netflix era for years. Now, Born Again season 2 is actively leaning into it. Showrunner Dario Scardapane admitted the emotional impact of putting these two back in the same room: “Seeing the two of them in frame together for the first time, it was the best.” That moment isn’t just fan service—it’s years of character weight, unfinished dynamics, and post-Defenders fallout finally coming home.

For longtime viewers, it’s about time. Jessica never reunited with Matt after The Defenders, even though they both operated in New York’s gritty corners. Her entire show wrapped without a single Daredevil update. And since Matt went deep underground in Daredevil season 3, she never knew he survived oddly fit. But with them back on screen together, the writers now have to confront that gap or at least wink at it.

The chemistry? Still there. The tension? Built-in. As Cox put it, “She finds him overly serious… he finds her to be crass… she’s more antihero than hero!” That love-hate balance is what made them pop in The Defenders, and Born Again season 2 seems eager to revive that flavor, just with more grit, more snark, and way more history.

It’s still unclear whether Born Again will show how Jessica finds out Matt survived, or if that beat is skipped in favor of sharp dialogue and passive-aggressive jabs. Either way, Marvel is finally treating its Netflix characters not as leftovers, but as canon—complete with messy baggage and all.

With filming underway, Born Again season 2 is poised to connect dots that fans have waited nearly a decade to see resolved. Jessica’s comeback isn’t just about nostalgia, it’s about paying off what Netflix started and Marvel never dared to finish. Until now.

