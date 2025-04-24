Daredevil just did a superhero somersault into Rotten Tomatoes glory, again. Daredevil: Born Again has officially joined the elite tomato club, proving that Matt Murdock isn’t just the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, he’s also the king of consistency. After episode 9 dropped like a well-aimed billy club, the show not only delivered a knockout cliffhanger but also achieved the kind of critical acclaim Marvel’s street-level stories often dream about.

With brutal hallway brawls, legal drama, emotional gut punches, and enough Kingpin chaos to fuel a dozen storylines, this season had it all. And now, it shares a milestone previously held by every Daredevil season before it. This impressive Rotten Tomatoes score confirms the fandom’s undying love for Marvel’s most grounded (yet acrobatic) hero. While the MCU keeps expanding into multiverse madness and cosmic confusion, Daredevil: Born Again proves that sometimes, all you need is a blind guy in a hoodie, a pair of nunchucks, and a great script to make magic happen.

Daredevil: Born Again Rotten Tomatoes After Finale Episode

Daredevil: Born Again season finale landed a critical win, officially snagging a “Certified Fresh” badge on Rotten Tomatoes. After episode 9’s mic-drop finale, the series locked in an 87% critics score and an 80% audience score, proving that Matt Murdock’s return to the MCU wasn’t just hype but hellishly good TV. The show had been teetering in the low-to-mid 80s throughout its run, but episode 9 gave it the boost it needed to hit that golden tomato status, and honestly? It feels like a win for every hallway fight fan out there.

While Born Again doesn’t quite match the Netflix seasons’ near-mythical highs, season 1’s 99% is still the gold standard. It holds its own in a way that’s both nostalgic and refreshingly modern. Critics have praised its tight storytelling, intense character work, and that one gut-wrenching cliffhanger that basically screams, “Oh, we’re just getting started.”

For Marvel, which has had a few critical stumbles in Phase 5, this is the street-level slam dunk they desperately needed. And for fans? It’s proof that even with a reboot and MCU-sized expectations, Daredevil can still beat the odds, one rooftop brawl at a time.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 Explained

Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again didn’t just end with a bang, it ended with hearts bruised, a mayoral power shift, and the subtle swish of sai blades in the distance. The MCU cracked the perfect window to bring back Matt Murdock’s greatest romantic whirlwind: Elektra Natchios. While Heather Glenn brought brains, boldness, and enough red flags to fill Josie’s Bar, she’s now aligned with Mayor Fisk, and Matt’s left standing in the emotional rubble of another failed relationship. Classic Murdock love life, honestly.

But guess who’s been lurking in the fans’ wishlist since 2017? That’s right, Elektra. Élodie Yung’s deadly charisma as Elektra is still unmatched, and with Born Again teasing Devil’s Reign from the comics, this setup practically screams her return. Sure, she “died” under Midland Circle, but no body? No death. Marvel’s unofficial motto.

Matt’s romantic history is a multiverse of “It’s complicated,” but Elektra’s always been the storm to his calm, chaotic, intense, and tragically poetic. Their chemistry was volcanic, their fights operatic, and her return could make Season 2 truly iconic. With Heather possibly turning antagonist and Karen MIA, Elektra has every reason to swoop in, sai in hand, and shake up Matt’s world (again).

Daredevil’s back. Now it’s time to bring back the woman who always makes him question everything.

