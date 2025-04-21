In the 1990s, Michael Jackson made a serious attempt to buy Marvel Comics. His goal wasn’t to grow a media empire—it was to play Spider-Man. At the time, Marvel was on the verge of collapse, filing for bankruptcy in 1996. Jackson saw an opportunity and reportedly discussed purchasing the company with his family.

His nephew, Taj Jackson, later confirmed in an interview with Popcorned Planet that the singer wanted to work with Stan Lee and “probably wanted to be Spider-Man.” Marvel, before its cinematic boom, was struggling across the board. The comic book publisher had lost its luster, its stock was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange, and its animated TV presence was fading. Toy Biz, a toy company producing Marvel-themed merchandise, stepped in and eventually merged with Marvel. The company’s future looked uncertain.

Around the same time, director James Cameron had written a treatment for a Spider-Man movie. But Jackson, hoping to take control of the project himself, tried to buy the rights. When told Spider-Man wasn’t for sale, he reportedly said he’d buy the entire company.

Stan Lee confirmed this interest in later interviews like Associated Press. Lee believed Jackson’s fascination with Spider-Man stemmed from personal identification—both were misunderstood and isolated public figures.

Jackson had already explored film and visual storytelling. His music videos were short films in their own right, directed by Hollywood legends like John Landis (Thriller) and Martin Scorsese (Bad). The late dancer starred in The Wiz and made Captain EO, a Disney park film directed by Francis Ford Coppola and written by George Lucas. His 1988 film Moonwalker showcased his passion for visual storytelling.

Despite his creativity and fame, the plan to buy Marvel never materialized. Taj Jackson said the parties were “shut down” without giving specifics. When Spider-Man was released in 2002, Jackson was in his 40s. The role eventually went to Tobey Maguire, who was 26 at that time. It’s still considered a stretch for a character meant to be a high schooler.

Marvel’s decision to hold out paid off. Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy was a major hit. Marvel’s success led to Disney buying the company in 2009—the year Jackson died—launching the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jackson’s plan never came to be. However, his interest in superheroes, especially Spider-Man, reflected his constant pursuit of reinvention and imagination. He was captivated by the idea of good triumphing over evil and characters who, like himself, lived dual lives—one public, one private. Had he succeeded, Marvel’s story (and perhaps the superhero genre itself) might have unfolded very differently.

