Liam Neeson, the silver-haired action star who once captured hearts on and off the screen, has remained conspicuously single for over a decade.

According to the new reports from RadarOnline, those close to the actor worry he’s still shackled by the immense sorrow that followed the devastating loss of his wife, Natasha Richardson, in 2009.

Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson: A Love Lost, A Heart Unmended

The ‘Taken’ star, despite the long passage of time, appears to be trapped in an emotional prison of grief, unable or perhaps unwilling to move forward.

“Natasha was a hard act to follow. He was never happier than when she was at his side,” a source said. “Without her, he’s never felt whole again.”

The duo’s love story, spanning 15 years, came to a tragic and abrupt end when the talented actress was left brain-dead at the age of 45 in a skiing accident in Quebec.

Neeson, faced with an impossible choice, made the painful decision to take her off life support after being told she was not expected to recover. Since then, life hasn’t felt whole for him. “Liam was beside himself with grief,” a pal said.

Liam Neeson’s Brief Romantic Sparks

In the years following Natasha’s death, whispers of new romance occasionally surfaced.

A cozy sighting with Australian actress Laura Brent sparked speculation, and for a brief period, he was linked to British PR executive Freya St. Johnston. But by 2012, that chapter had quietly closed.

Even his playful admission of being “madly in love” with his Naked Gun co-star Pamela Anderson was purely platonic.

Liam Neeson’s Reluctance to Move On

Neeson’s friends, worried about his lingering sadness, have tried to nudge him toward companionship, even offering to set him up. However, Neeson hasn’t taken the bait and instead, he finds solace in his work and in the company of his two sons, Micheál and Daniel.

His home in upstate New York sits near Richardson’s final resting place, a spot he visits often but those closest to him say a persistent shadow looms over his life.

“We all wish he would find someone new to share his life with, but he’s not interested,” the insider went on, adding, “We fear that his continuing sadness over the loss will reunite him with Natasha by sending him to an early grave.”

