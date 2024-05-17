Liam Neeson, Sharon Stone Demand Kevin Spacey's comeback to Hollywood

Liam Neeson and Sharon Stone have come out supporting Kevin Spacey, demanding the actor’s return to the Hollywood industry. The disgraced actor, who was accused of sexual harassment by several men in 2017, has been out of work ever since.

Stephen Fry and F. Murray Abraham joined Neeson and Stone as they defended Spacey after the premiere of Spacey Unmasked. This Channel 4 documentary featured new allegations against the House of Cards actor.

Liam Neeson and Sharon Stone Defend Kevin Spacey

In statements given to The Telegraph, Neeson and Stone called for Spacey’s return to acting, citing his talent and achievements in the industry. “I can’t wait to see Kevin back at work. He is a genius. He is so elegant and fun, generous to a fault, and knows more about our craft than most of us ever will,” Stone, 66, said, adding that people defamed him for their own “secret agendas.”

Neeson, 71, expressed sadness at learning about Spacey’s accusations and reiterated that the industry needs him. “Kevin is a good man and a man of character. He’s sensitive, articulate, and nonjudgmental, with a terrific sense of humor. He is also one of our finest artists in the theater and on camera,” said the ‘Retribution’ star.

‘Wilde’ actor Fry, 66, also vouched for Spacey, stating, “To continue to harass and hound him, to devote a documentary to accusations that simply do not add up to crimes. How can that be considered proportionate and justified?” Meanwhile, Abraham, who has been accused of sexual harassment himself, labeled the accusers of Spacey as ‘vultures.’ The 84-year-old said, “He is a fine man, I stand with him, and let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”

Spacey Thanks His Friends for their Support

Shortly after the statements were published, Spacey appeared on the NewsNation show CUOMO for an interview, where he thanked his industry friends for their support. “I am enormously pleased that my friends have stood up for me this past day, but quite frankly, they’ve been standing up for me for a long time,” said the 64-year-old.

The Academy Award-winning actor sparked controversy in 2017 when he was accused of sexual assault by multiple men during the #MeToo movement. Spacey denied the allegations, but numerous legal cases were filed against him. In 2022, he was found not guilty in an assault case filed by actor Anthony Rapp, who alleged that Spacey had molested him in the early 1980s. In 2023, a UK court also acquitted the actor in nine sexual assault allegations from four complainants.

However, ten more men raised accusations against Spacey in the documentary Spacey Unmasked, which premiered on Channel 4 earlier this month and is now streaming on Max. The actor called out the documentary on X (formerly Twitter) by writing, “I will not sit back and be attacked by a dying network’s one-sided “documentary” about me in their desperate attempt for ratings. There’s a proper channel to handle allegations against me and it’s not Channel 4.”

