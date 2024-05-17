All is not well between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The Hollywood IT couple is going through a rough patch in their married life. Recently, there were reports that JLo and Ben were heading for a divorce. All these were just speculations, but Lopez’s latest Instagram activity has hinted strongly that there’s indeed trouble in paradise.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have not been making public appearances together for quite some time. They haven’t spoken about each other for a while. It led to rumours that they were not happy together. Now, Jennifer has liked a post about toxic or unhealthy relationships on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram Activity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

The Shotgun Wedding actress liked an Instagram post shared by ‘yourcourageouscomebacl’. The post mentions how one cannot build a healthy relationship with someone who lacks intimacy and emotional safety. It also talks about how trust and reliability are crucial in a relationship. If the relationship lacks effective communication and the person gives silent treatment, one won’t feel heard.

Seeing Jennifer Lopez’s post amidst divorce reports with Ben Affleck, netizens have much to say. In the comments, one person wrote, “Not @jlo liking this 😫”. “Btw, I love that you shared empathy for @jlo in your stories. She is a human being (and Ben too). I want to add that, in relationships, people do get blindsided by other human choices and decisions. Deception is called that because 9/10 you don’t and won’t see it coming. I hope reconciliation is on the table but healthy reconciliation is (should be) the goal in any interaction. Take care, Jenny,” commented another Instagram user.

“It seems that the tumultuous love story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, known as Bennifer, has come to another end. While no fan is disappointed, many might feel their split is for the best given the ongoing tensions and public disagreements that have marred their relationship,” another user wrote.

Check out the post below –

A new update stated that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seeking couples therapy. The Batman V Superman star has also moved out of the house.

Must Read: Zayn Malik Reveals He Was Kicked Off THIS Popular Dating App: “Everyone Accused Me Of Catfishing”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News