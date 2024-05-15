According to Zayn Malik, even celebrities are not inoculated against the challenges of dating. In an interview with Nylon, former One Direction member Zayn Malik said he was kicked out of a popular dating app after having difficulty convincing folks he was actually the famous singer.

Zayn Malik told Nylon that dating apps have proved to be a successful tool for him to meet prospective dates, as suspicious people accused him of catfishing them using celebrities’ pictures. He said, “It’s not been too successful for me, I’ll be honest. Everyone accused me of catfishing. They’re like, ‘What are you using Zayn Malik’s pictures for?’

Zayn Malik revealed he’s been kicked out of Tinder “once or twice” after the catfishing accusations. He’s not too downcast about the rejection, saying he’s left his dating apps days behind and is completely content with his single life. “I’m really content and happy with being single for the first time in my life,” Malik said.

Zayn Malik also reflected on his past relationships, saying he was so engrossed in them that he didn’t take the time to get to know himself as a single man. The former One Direction singer recalled his engagement to Little Mix member Perrie Edwards, whom he dated from 17 to 21, saying he didn’t know anything about life at a young age. Malik said, “I didn’t know anything about anything at that point. I thought I did because I was 21. I was legally allowed to do everything, but I didn’t know.”

He then reflected on his on-and-off relationship with model Gigi Hadid, saying, “From 21 to 27, I was with Gi, and we had a kid, and I didn’t really take much time to get to know myself.”

Nylon interviewed Zayn Malik before the release of his new album, “Room Under the Stairs.”

