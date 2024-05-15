In a recent interview with Howard Stern, award-winning songwriter, record producer, and most popularly known as Selena Gomez’s boyfriend, Benny Blanco, opened up about his dating life. Earlier this month, reports surfaced that the duo, who have been dating for nearly a year, were headed to the altar. While neither Blanco nor Selena Gomez has confirmed the reports, fans wonder if potential wedding bells are on the horizon. During an interview with Howard Stern, Benny Blanco revealed that marriage was in the cards of the couple.

Blanco, who has helped craft over 30 chart-topping singles, has earned 11 Grammy nominations by collaborating with artists like Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Adan Devine, and Sia. Gomez, now his girlfriend, is often seen gushing about the songwriter turned celebrity chef on her Instagram, giving her 428 million followers a glimpse into their relationship.

While the duo provide brief glimpses into the surprising relationship they sprung on the world out of left field, they have remained cautious about the more salient aspects of their dating life. Selena Gomez surprised fans when she announced she was dating Blanco last year. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote in an Instagram comment on December 2023. “He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.

Selena Gomez later confirmed that she has been dating the music producer and songwriter whom she has known for years for “six months.” However, Gomez did not detail how the duo began seeing each other.

In a recent interview with Howard Stern, Blanco revealed that while he had known the Heart Wants What It Wants singer for years, it caught him by surprise when they began dating in 2023. Blanco told Stern, “When we went out on our first date, I didn’t even know it was a date. I remember sitting there, and she’s like, ‘Well, I would have worn something different for this date,’ and I was like, ‘What? We’re on a date?'”

Blanco continued that he couldn’t be happier with Selena, whom he called his “best friend, ” adding that he wants kids in the future. When Howard Stern predicted wedding bells for the couple, Blanco agreed and said, “You and me both,” hinting that a proposal was on the horizon.

While Blanco did not specify if a proposal was in order, he expressed interest in marriage with the actress. Earlier this year, US Weekly, citing a source, reported that the couple “both think they’ve found the person they’ll be with forever.” According to reports, the actress had had conversations about marriage with the producer, leading fans to believe a proposal was inevitable. It remains to be seen if the couple will announce their union this year.

