Selena Gomez Dated This Former US President's Grandson? Actress Clears The Air Amid Wild Internet Rumors

Global star Selena Gomez is no stranger to dating rumors, but this new one might be the wildest. Selena, who is currently dating producer Benny Blanco, shared her two cents on the wild rumors. What is the rumor, you ask? Well, it is that she had an affair with John Kennedy Schlossberg, the grandson of John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States!

Interest in Gomez’s love life isn’t new. Reports and confirmations of her dating life have been swirling around since her Disney days. And who can forget the Jelena Saga—her on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber until he got married to Hailey Baldwin. Their former relationship continues to garner headlines.

But the latest rumors come from the fan source. A fan account on Instagram claimed Selena dated John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg from 2020 to 2021. Schlossberg, a lawyer, is the late President John F. Kennedy’s grandson and the son of his only daughter, Caroline.

However, on April 12, Selena responded on the page, saying, “Never met this human. Sorry.” The initial story, which also became popular on X (previously known as Twitter), stated that Schlossberg, the son of Caroline Kennedy and her husband Edwin Schlossberg, dated Gomez from early 2020.

While Gomez and Schlossberg have never publicly interacted, the lawyer has previously addressed the Disney Channel star on social media. In October 2020, he posted a photo of Gomez’s “When We All Vote” apparel, which included a black sweatshirt with the slogan and the actor’s name on the sleeve.

But Selena quickly shut down the rumors and set the record straight. Although she has stated that she never dated Schlossberg, Gomez is currently in a relationship with musician Benny Blanco. She first announced their romance in December 2023, following months of rumors. When a new fan account uploaded a headline about her titled “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship,” she commented: “Facts.”

After the rumors of this alleged past relationship went rampant, she also posted a cuddled-up picture with Blanco, simply gushing over her boyfriend.

On the work front, Selena is currently shooting the fourth season of Only Murders In The Building and will star in the Linda Ronstadt Biopic.

