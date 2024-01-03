Selena Gomez is a renowned actress, singer, businesswoman, and producer. Despite personal hurdles like depression and lupus, she has garnered a lot of professional success. But it looks like she is now willing to retire from her music career. Scroll below for all the details!

For the unversed, Selena found her interest in music when she crooned the Magic cover for her Disney show, Wizards Of Waverly Place. She eventually formed the pop rock band Selena Gomez & the Scene. The Rare Beauty owner began her solo career in 2013 with the album Stars Dance.

Selena Gomez’s singing career

To date, Selena Gomez has released three studio albums, two compilation albums, and 36 singles. She has previously expressed her disappointment over not receiving any nominations despite her song being chartbusters. And now, she’s willing to bid goodbye to her music career for good.

Selena Gomez shared on the SmartLess podcast, “I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun. But I was doing my TV show at the same time [Wizards of Waverly Place] and I just found it really fun so I just kept going but the older I get, the more I’m kind of like, I would like to find something to just settle on.”

Selena Gomez to quit singing?

We all know Selena Gomez is working on her next album. But it may be her last. She continued, “I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting.”

During the conversation, Selena also shared that she never intended to become a full-time singer. She had always wanted to be an actress, but singing was more of a hobby. But as they say, destiny had its own plans!

Selena Gomez acting career

Fans would know that Selena began her acting career at a very young age. She was only 9 when she starred in Barney & Friends. After Wizards Of Waverly Place, Gomez was offered a plethora of roles. She went on to be a part of projects like Another Cinderella Story, Hotel Transylvania, and The Dead Don’t Die, among others.

Selena Gomez is gearing up for a new season of Only Murders In The Building. The comedy-mystery series also brought her Golden Globe nominations for Best Performance By An Actress in a Television series – musical or comedy in 2023 and 2024.

Other ventures

Selena Gomez has been an executive producer on the very successful Netflix show 13 Reasons Why. She also backed Living Documented (2019).

Apart from all the above, Selena owns a makeup line, Rare Beauty. Her cosmetic business has been highly successful, garnering over $300 million in revenue in 2023. They recently also launched skincare products, which received a thumbs-up from consumers.

