Selena Gomez is currently grabbing a lot of eyeballs over her relationship with record producer Benny Blanco. They’re happy in love and often flaunt their PDA on Instagram. But we’ve stumbled upon a super cute video of her sister Gracie in a fun banter with chef Gordon Ramsay. And it is unmissable! Scroll below for all the details.

Gracie Elliott Teefey is Selena’s half-sister through her mother, Mandy Teefey, and her second husband, Brian Teefey. They have an age gap of 20 years, as Gomez is 31 while her younger sibling is only 10. But the duo shares an extraordinary bond, which is often seen during their date nights and red-carpet appearances.

Gordon Ramsay yells at Selena Gomez!

During Season 4, Episode 10 of Selena + Chef, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay graced the show to help the diva cook some scrumptious dishes. But he lost his calm when Selena Gomez placed the meat in the wrong pan. He could be seen rushing to the window and yelling, “Next one in, next one in please! Are you down there sunbathing? Next one in, please.”

Gordon Ramsay then gets back to the kitchen and tells Selena Gomez, “The non-stick pans are for our potatoes and the asparagus; the cast iron pan is for the rib-eye.”

They quickly laugh off the drama as Selena jumps and says, “Okay, all right, chef.”

Sister Gracie schools Gordon Ramsay

Later, Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie could be sitting at the dining table with Gordon Ramsay as they taste the dishes.

During the conversation, Gracie Elliott Teefey asks Gordon Ramsay, “Did you yell at my sister?” Selena Gomez cracks up. The chef responds, “A little bit.”

The younger one then sarcastically reacts, “A little bit?” A surprised Gordon goes, “Oh, I love the accent girl.”

The conversation does not end there as Selena Gomez asks Gracie, “What’s your favorite thing that chef says?”

Selena’s sister yells again, “Piss off!” leaving everyone in splits. Take a look at the viral video below:

Isn’t Gracie savage?

Selena Gomez on the professional front

Sel’s comedy mystery Only Murders In The Building has been renewed for a fourth season in October 2023. She is also preparing for her upcoming album after releasing the fun track, Single Soon, in August this year.

