It was in May 2023 when we got to know about Johnny Depp creating history by signing the most expensive men’s fragrance deal ever with Dior after his legal battle with Amber Heard. Pirates Of The Caribbean actor cracked a $20 Million-Plus deal with the multinational luxury fashion house. But, it looks like all’s not going well with its advertising in France.

A post on Reddit is going viral, which shows an advertising board in probably a mall/shopping center in Paris. It has been defaced using insulting language on Depp’s face. This news comes after the controversy he got just out of after fighting a trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The post was captioned, “Dior’s advertising in France using Depp is not going well.” Here’s what the photo going read, “A Johnny Depp ad in Paris defaced with the Word ‘r*pist’ alongside ‘shame’ stickers, first time seeing anything done to one of his many Dior ads.”

Check out the post here:

Here’s how the users on the post reacted: one said, “*face throwing a kiss emoji* to whoever in France did this.” A few took this as a sign of fans supporting Amber Heard against Johnny Depp, saying things like, “The French seem to be the most outspoken in terms of supporting Amber.” & “Oh! It makes me smile. Those French activists are bad a*ses. love them so much; they’ve done so much to support Amber overtly.” Another user replied, saying, “This is the energy you want to bring into 2024.”

The Dior-Depp Saga!

Many on social media had hailed the loyalty Dior showed towards Johnny Depp for standing by him when almost everyone close to him went against to support Amber Heard. He overtook Robert Pattinson’s $12 million deal with Dior Homme and Brad Pitt’s $7 million pact to say nice things about Chanel No. 5.

Is it authentic?

The authenticity of this photo hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, as it might be a hate post against Johnny Depp. But, as it’s going viral on Reddit, many will start talking about the same.

