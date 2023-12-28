5 Best Monster Anime of All Time — These Are Not Your Average Creature Features

Anime is the most hyped form of media in this day and age. While it has been popular for the longest time, newer anime such as “Jujutsu Kaisen,” “Demon Slayer,” “Attack on Titan,” “Spy x Family,” and more have taken its popularity to newer heights.

Although these mainstream anime are a wild ride, with their unique stories, gorgeous art, and endearing characters, some anime go beyond the scope of ‘likeability’ and almost border on ‘insanity.’ Some of the best monster anime in the industry are like that.

Most monster anime in the anime world are psychologically driven shows that are not for every demographic. However, they all possess an allure that many anime fans simply cannot ignore. Here are some of the best monster anime of all time.

Soul Eater

“Soul Eater” is a dark comedy action manga adapted into a 51-episode anime 2008. It was known for its ‘strange’ art and excellent action sequences. Most of the anime is set in a school called Death Weapon Meister Academy, where students — called meisters train to work together with their demon weapons (who can take the form of humans) to absorb evil souls. The anime is shown from the perspective of a young weapon meister, Maka Albarn, and her Demon Weapon, Soul Evans. Maka aims to turn Soul into a Death Scythe, but to do that, the pair has to absorb 99 evil human souls and one witch’s Soul.

“Soul Eater” can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

Death Note

“Death Note” is a dark psychological thriller manga that ran from 2003 to 2006. It was turned into an anime in 2006 and is regarded as one of the best ever made. Although the show is not categorized as a ‘monster’ anime, it has significant monster elements. It follows Light Yagami, a high schooler with a twisted definition of justice, who gets hold of a notebook that causes the death of anyone whose name is written in it. Fate brings Light and the ‘God of Death’ Ryuk together, and both join hands to use the Death Note to rid the world of injustice.

Death Note can be streamed on Netflix.

Hellsing (and Hellsing Ultimate)

“Hellsing” is a dark fantasy manga that ran from 1997 to 2008 and was turned into an anime in 2001. Later on, in 2006, a series of OVAs called “Hellsing Ultimate” were released. It centers around Alucard (Count Dracula), an ancient vampire bound by the Hellsing Organization to work for them, following his defeat by their leader, Van Hellsing. The organization is a secret Order of The Knights who fights against undead monsters plaguing England.

Both “Hellsing” and “Hellsing Ultimate” are available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Chainsaw Man

“Chainsaw Man” is an ongoing horror and comedy manga turned into an anime in 2022 with 12 episodes. It follows the story of Denji, a young man with a strange power; he can transform himself and certain parts of his body into chainsaws. This power gives him the nickname ‘Chainsaw Man.’ Denji gets recruited by Devil Hunters to fight against the continuously growing threat of devils in the country.

Chainsaw Man can be watched on Netflix.

Hell’s Paradise

“Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku” is a completed psychological thriller manga that was turned into a 13-episode anime in 2023. It is set in a fantasy version of Edo, Japan, and is shown from the perspective of Gabimaru The Hallow, a young ninja who gets sentenced to death. The government promises to free Gabimaru of all his crimes if he (and a group of other criminals) finds the Elixir of Life from a recently discovered, strangely ethereal, but perilous island.

Hell’s Paradise is available on Netflix.

So sit tight, covered, put on one of these, and check under your bed for monsters before bed.

