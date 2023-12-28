Another week, and Netflix is also here with the list of Top-10 Most-Viewed Films. Zack Snyder’s much-awaited film Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire came out a few days back and has already made its place in the Top-10 Global list of the popular streaming platform. Films like The Super Mario Bros Movie, Leo, Family Switch, and others have also secured places on the list.

The film features Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunman, Charlotte Maggi, Ed Skrein, Anthony Hopkins, and Ray Fisher in crucial roles. People who have been fans of Snyder’s works, namely the Justice League, 300, and others, waited eagerly for it.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire by Zack Snyder earned the #1 position on Netflix’s Top-10 Most-Viewed Films list in its debut week, dethroning Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali’s Leave the World Behind. The movie is about a fictional galaxy ruled by Motherworld, and to know more about the sci-fi movie, check out our review of Rebel Moon here.

Meanwhile, let’s check out the complete list of Netflix’s Top-10 Most-Viewed Films –

1. Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire

Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire, with 23.9 million views, is ruling the top spot in the list. It has been watched for 54.1 million hours. The release date for its sequel has also been announced, and as per reports, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver will be released in April 2024.

2. Leave the World Behind

Last week’s top film is now in the second position. The coming-of-age thriller with an ensemble cast of Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Kevin Bacon, and Mahershala Ali has been watched for 46.7 million hours and has 19.7 million views.

3. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is the sequel to the 2000 movie Chicken Run, and Sam Fell has directed it. With 14.9 million views and 25.4 million hours watched, the sequel is #3 of Netflix’s Top-10 Most-Viewed Films. It was at #2 last week.

4. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros Movie is one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023, enjoying a comfy spot on the list with 7.4 million views. The movie has been watched for 11.4 million hours.

5. Leo

Leo is becoming a constant on Netflix’s Top-10 Most-Viewed Films list. This time, it has garnered 7.2 million views and has been watched for 12.9 million hours.

6. Family Switch

The family comedy film Family Switch, starring Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms in the lead, watched for 11.3 million hours and has secured a spot on the list for the fourth time with 6.4 million views.

7. Holiday in the Vineyards

Holiday in the Vineyards was at the 10th spot last week but has now crawled up to the 7th position. The movie has earned 5.9 million views. It has been watched for 10.6 million hours.

8. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, the Christmas-inspired film, is on the list for the sixth time, proving how much people are fond of this film. It has been watched for 7.9 million hours and has garnered 5.5 million views.

9. How the Grinch Stole Christmas

How the Grinch Stole Christmas, with 5.1 million views, has also managed to bag the second last spot on Netflix’s Top-10 Most-Viewed Films list. The 2000 Christmas fantasy comedy has been watched for 8.9 million hours.

10. The Marine

The Marine is a series of action movies and is the franchise’s first film. The movie features John Cena in the lead and was released in 2006. It has garnered 5 million views and has been watched for 7.6 million hours.

Watch this space to find out which movie gets kicked out of Netflix’s Top-10 Most-Viewed Movies list next week and which makes a place in it.

