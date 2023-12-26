McCauley Culkin has been in the news for the past few days due to a fan-made trailer of Home Alone 3. Culkin starred in the first part of the much-loved series of films where he played 8-year-old Kevin McCallister. The Christmas Comedy film was released in 1990 and is still one of the most loved films to watch in the Holiday season.

The first two movies of this film series were directed by Chris Columbus and starred the Richie Rich star, who was paid $100K and then $5 Million for each part, respectively. The first part was made on a budget of $18 Million and earned a profit of around 1483%, collecting $285 million in North America and $288 million worldwide.

As the film is jumping ranks on Netflix’s list of popular films, we thought we would bring you all the films of this popular film series and all the specific details so you can pre-plan your Christmas holidays for a binge session with your family better informed than before.

The Home Alone series basically has six films – three theatricals – Home Alone (1990), Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992), both of which starred Macaulay Culkin, and Home Alone 3 (1997), which starred Alex D. Linz. Apart from the three theatrical films, the series has three more television films sharing the same name of the franchise, though all stand-alone films are on the same themes, and calling them loose remakes would make more sense.

So here are all the ‘Home Alone’ films ranked as per their IMDb and a guide on where to watch them.

1. Home Alone (1990)

IMDb rating: 7.7

7.7 Runtime: 1 hr 43 minutes

1 hr 43 minutes Where To Watch: Free on Disney Hotstar, Buy/Rent on Amazon Prime Video

What is it about?

A boy, eight-year-old and notorious enough to be at loggerheads with his siblings and cousins – Kevin McCallister finds himself in an adventure of his lifetime when he gets locked in his home while his family jets off for a family vacation. Living in one of the richest houses in the locality, things turn exciting to watch when burglars break into the house, assuming it is empty, only to fight the savior of his home – Kevin!

2. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

IMDb rating: 6.9

6.9 Runtime: 2 hours

2 hours Where To Watch: Free on Disney Hotstar, Buy/Rent on Amazon Prime Video

What is it about?

A year after Kevin McCallister’s heroic win against the burglars who tried breaking into his house, the boy is stranded in New York, and he meets the same criminals. In a revenge battle, Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin in Home Alone 2: Lost In New York is a treat to watch.

3. Home Alone 3 (1997)

IMDb rating: 4.6

4.6 Runtime: 1 hr 42 minutes

1 hr 42 minutes Where To Watch: Free on Disney Hotstar, Buy/Rent on Amazon Prime Video

What is it about?

Taking the hint from the previous two films, it was modeled on the same blueprint where Alex Pruitt, an 8-year-old boy from Chicago, one day lands himself in big trouble while he starts spying on some of the most wanted criminals through an accidentally roped chip in his toy car.

4. Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House (2002)

IMDb rating: 2.6

2.6 Runtime: 1 hr 24 minutes

1 hr 24 minutes Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

What is it about?

The film was a reboot of sorts where the senior McCallisters head for divorce. The characters of the film were kept the same, but the actors were changed amidst a fresh storyline. The official synopsis of the film read, “Amidst his parents’ impending divorce, Kevin McCallister must foil his old nemesis Marv and his wife Vera’s plot to kidnap a Crown Prince despite opposition from his dad Peter, Peter’s fiancee Natalie, and Natalie’s butler Mr. Prescott.”

5. Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

IMDb rating: 3.5

3.5 Runtime: 1 hr 27 minutes

1 hr 27 minutes Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

What is it about?

The Christmas comedy took an interesting turn, bringing in ghosts amidst the regular plotline. The official synopsis read, “Finn Baxter sets up booby traps to catch the ghost of his new home’s former occupant, then discovers that he must protect the house and his sister from three bumbling art thieves.”

6. Home Sweet Home Alone

IMDb rating: 3.6

3.6 Runtime: 1 hr 33 minutes

1 hr 33 minutes Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

What is it about?

The film stars Archie Yates as Max Mercer tries to end the problems of his family, who are going through a financial crunch as they are about to lose their home. While he accidentally finds himself alone in the house, he knows what needs to be done!

Well, all these films might be interesting to watch and a fun way to spend time with kids this Holiday season. In all – a seven-hour binge session, to be precise!

