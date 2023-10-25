Movies are filled with cameo appearances, and fans just love it. While we are used to seeing actors and singers make special appearances in films – businessmen too have had their 15 seconds of fame in much-loved films. While many may remember Elon Musk’s being part of The Big Bang Theory and Iron Man 2, do you remember seeing ex-POTUS Donald Trump in a film?

Donald – who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, was a real estate tycoon before he stepped into politics. The politician – who owned the Plaza Hotel in the ’90s, had a six-second cameo where he played himself in the 1992 adventure-comedy movie Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. In fact, the director once revealed Trump bullied his way into the film.

In an interview with Insider in December 2020, Home Alone 2’s director, Chris Columbus, revealed that the ex-POTUS “did bully his way into the movie,” He said that Donald Trump insisted he get a role in the film in exchange for allowing its shooting to take place in his hotel.

In the same conversation, the Home Alone 2 director also revealed the audience’s reaction to seeing Donald Trump in the Macaulay Culkin-led film for the first time. He told the publication, “When we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened – people cheered when Trump showed up on screen. So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’”

While Chris Columbus left Trump’s part in the film, Matt Damon once spilled the beans regarding the truth behind his ‘apparent’ cameo appearance. The ‘Ford v Ferrari’ actor told The Hollywood Reporter in a past conversation that the then-businessman would only let the crew of a film on his properties if they write him a part in the movie. He said, “The deal was that if you wanted to shoot in one of his buildings, you had to write him in a part.”

Damon continued, “[Director] Martin Brest had to write something in Scent of a Woman, and the whole crew was in on it. You have to waste an hour of your day with a bullshit shot: Donald Trump walks in and Al Pacino’s like, ‘Hello, Mr. Trump!’ You had to call him by name and then he exits.” Matt added, “You waste a little time so that you can get the permit, and then you can cut the scene out. But I guess in Home Alone 2 they left it in,” he explained.

Over the years, petitions have been filed to have Trump edited out of the film. In 2021, ‘Kevin’ Culkin commented on a tweet asking for a “petition to digitally replace trump in ‘home alone 2’ with 40-year-old macaulay culkin” with the single word: “Sold.” The actor even commented “Bravo” on another tweet that featured a comic edit of Trump replaced by empty space. Besides that, a petition was also added on change.org to replace Trump with Joe Biden.

Do you remember Donald Trump’s cameo in Home Alone 2? And are you shocked hearing his demands?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Johnny Depp Slammed Yet Again By Brian Cox While Talking About Rejecting Pirates Of The Caribbean, Succession Star Takes A Mean Dig At His Edward Scissorhands Performance: “Depp Is So Overblown”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News