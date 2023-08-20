Gwyneth Paltrow made her Marvel debut in 2009 with Iron Man opposite Robert Downey Jr. While the latter got to do most of the high-octane action sequences, Paltrow did not really get to pull up some punches. The same happened in Iron Man 2 and it looks like the actress might have gone a little jealous of the lead actors like Downey and Scarlett Johansson as she hoped to get some action in Iron Man 3. Scroll down to know the details.

Gwyneth Paltrow might not have got to do action in Marvel movies but she definitely raked in an insane amount of moolah for starring in superhero movies. Paltrow, on the personal front, often makes headlines for her controversial skin care routines.

Speaking of Gwyneth Paltrow, as per MTV News, the actress way back in 2010 spilled the beans on how she felt on not getting do some action in Iron Man. When asked if she was jealous of her Iron Man 2 co-stars, Paltrow replied, “Maybe for the third one [I’ll get to kick some a*s].” She added, “If they do a third one. They’d have to mix it up a little.” Paltrow further shared, “I don’t want to just keep sitting there” adding that her character is a central character in the franchise as Tony Stark’s confidante. Paltrow also said, “I hope [I get some action scenes], that would be great.”

Gwyneth Paltrow during a different interaction spoke about working with Robert Downey Jr saying, “I always wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. Also, if someone calls you and says ‘Jon Favreau is directing a movie with Robert Downey Jr, Terence Howard and Jeff Bridges,’ I mean, how do you say no to that? It’s such an amazing group of people.”

The Goop founder once hinted towards quitting the Marvel movies in an earlier interview. “I just came off of Iron Man 3, which is as special effects-y and action-y as it gets, so to do something like [Thanks For Sharing] where it’s really small, funny and exciting, is really great.”

Paltrow concluded, “I don’t know [about The Avengers 2], I’m getting old for this sh*t, you know what I mean?”

