25-year-old Sydney Sweeney has made a name for self in showbiz thanks to her portrayal of Cassie Howard in the HBO teen drama series Euphoria. Aside from the Zendaya co-starrer show, Sydney has also featured in Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the 2023 film Reality, The Handmaid’s Tale and more. But did you know she suffered extreme bullying to get to where she is today?

Sweeney – born in September 1997, lived with her family in Spokane, Washington and was raised on the border of Washington and Idaho. While she stated that her childhood was beautiful – due to the lack of a television at home and her getting to enjoy the outdoors and be imaginative, her later years proved difficult.

As reported by Cheatsheet, Sydney Sweeney once got candid about the severe backlash and bullying she faced when she used to travel to LA for auditions. The site quoted the ‘Euphoria’ star telling Cosmopolitan, “People from back home … didn’t understand what we were doing, and so I got a lot of hate for that. I was getting so many terrible phone calls and emails and just random text messages from people telling me I should kill myself, that I’m ugly, [and] telling my parents they can’t believe that they’re letting their daughter go to a hell-ridden city.”

As reported, the bullying got even worse, leading to Sydney Sweeney’s school having to intervene. As per the article, Sweeney wasn’t just bullied because of her dreams but also because of her body. The actress went through puberty before her peers and was subjected to some hateful insults.

While she was bullied for following her passion and even for her body, Sydney is not the crush of many across the globe. She has a huge social media following – including more than 15.6 million followers on Instagram. In the recent past, the beauty has been featured on the cover of several magazines, including Harper’s Bazaar Australia, Mexico Vogue, Modern Luxury, Variety and more. She’s also the ambassador for several brands, including SAVAGE X FENTY, Frankies bikinis, Armani Perfume and lots more.

While she still hasn’t won any awards, Sydney Sweeney has received several nominations, including 2 Outstanding Supporting Actress noms at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Never give up on following your dreams, no matter the bullying and obstacles you face.

