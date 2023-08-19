Matthew Perry is a well-known actor across the globe – loved by people of different ages, genders and nationalities, thanks to his portrayal of Chandler Bing in the decade-long sitcom Friends. Also starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, the show earned its actors millions as well as backend bonuses and royalties.

Today, as Matthew turns 54, we decided to celebrate the day and tell you how much the star is worth. From his income from starring in the NBC show to his houses and cars, read on to know Matthew Perry’s net worth.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Perry has a net worth of $120 Million – mainly thanks to earning nearly $100 million in the decade he played Chandler Bing. As per the website, the actor reportedly made $90 million in base salary for Friends and was entitled backend bonuses and ongoing royalties. For the sitcom’s first season, Perry earned $540,000 ($22,500/episode), followed by $960,000 ($40,000/episode) in season 2, $1.875 million ($75,000/episode) million in season 3, $2.04 million ($85,000/episode) in season 4, $2.5 million ($100,000/episode) in season 5, $3.125 million ($125,000/episode) in season 6, $18 million ($750,000/episode) in seasons 7 & 8, $24 million ($1million/episode) in season 9 and $18 million ($1million/episode) in season 10.

Talking about royalties, as part of their 2000 contract negotiations, the Friends cast earns royalties off the show’s sale into syndication. With the show generating over $1 billion per year in syndication royalties and streaming deals, each cast member – in some years, earns $10-20 million in royalties alone.

Matthew Perry loves real estate, and this can be seen in the number of homes he purchased and sold over the years. As per reports, in 2015, Perry sold a home in Malibu for $10.65 million. ‘The Whole Nine Yards’ actor purchased a $11 million beachfront home in Malibu in 2011 but listed it for $15 million in August 2020 before finally selling it in January 2021 for $13.1 million.

In 2017, the ’17 Again’ actor coughed up $20 million to buy a large penthouse apartment in Century City, California, which he later listed for sale in August 2019 for $35 million. In July 2020, he lowered it before popping it for $21.6 million in June 2021. In 2018, Perry sold a Los Angeles home for $12.5 million. The actor then purchased a $6 million home in LA’s Pacific Palisades neighbourhood in 2020. Most recently (June 2023), the actor purchased a $5 million home in the Hollywood Hills.

Talking about Matthew Perry’s car collection, a CarHP report states the Friends star loves four-wheelers and has quite a few to his name. His collection includes a Lincoln Navigator, a BMW 6 Series Convertible, a BMW 7 Series sedan, a Porsche Panamera, a Porsche 911 Carrera Convertible, a BMW Z8, an Aston Martin Vantage Convertible and an Audi R8 Spyder.

Did Matthew’s net worth leave you impressed?

Happy Birthday, Matthew Perry

