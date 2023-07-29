FRIENDS is among the most iconic American sitcoms to date. A group of six individuals from different backgrounds hanging around while dealing with life was something millions of people enjoyed. While many iconic scenes live in FRIENDS fans hearts even today, Matthew Perry’s impeccable sarcasm has a separate fanbase. The actor once proved he is Chandler Bing even in his real life when he joked about convincing Jennifer Aniston to be completely naked in a scene for his 100% reaction.

FRIENDS cast Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller.

The show is filled with several iconic moments between the six pals and fans still remember each one of them. However, one of the most memorable ones is when Chandler walks into a naked Rachel who has just come out of the shower. The scene is from the show Season 1 Episode 13 titled The One With The B**bies.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Matthew Perry channeled his inner Chandler Bing and took fans through a funny journey. When asked about how an actress did a n*de scene on TV, Matthew Perry recalled shooting the episode and sarcastically narrated the incident. He called it “One of my favourite days in the history of days,” and added, “The scene is where Chandler walks in and catches Rachel naked in the apartment.”

He further mentioned how he went to convince his good friend Jennifer Aniston and said, “I turned to her one day and I said, ‘You know I am method. I’m a method actor and if you’re just gonna be 50% naked, I’m only gonna be able to give you 50% reaction.” The actor’s sarcastic remark left everyone in splits as he proved that he is Chandler for real.

When asked if he tried to stretch the shoot, the actor jokingly said, “I kept asking for more takes. I kept tripping over things and saying, ‘I need the rest of the afternoon for this.’”

Well, Matthew Perry does have an amazing sense of humour and we cannot agree more.

