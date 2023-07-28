Friends is an all-time iconic favourite show loved by almost everyone worldwide. The show was released in 1994 and soon became a hit among fans, and the cast stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Matt crashed at Taylor Swift’s concert alongside comedian Chris Rock and ruled the stage like a boss while dancing on ‘Style, and netizens are reacting to it on social media. Scroll below to watch the video.

We know a lot of Hollywood celebrities who are Swifties, and Taylor is currently on her Eras tour, giving back-to-back fantastic concert shows to her fans. Her videos are going crazy viral on social media, and we can’t get enough of this real-life Barbie princess.

Now talking about the viral clip, a fan page named ‘FRIENDS’ on Instagram shared the video of Matt LeBlanc, aka Joey crashing the Taylor Swift concert and totally ruling the stage with his superstar charisma alongside Chris Rock.

Both the stars slowly walked the stage grooving on ‘Style’ and joined Tay; scroll below to see the video:

Reacting to Matt’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “The One Where Joey is a Swiftie”

Another user commented, “the only taylor swift concert I wanted to go too so bad”

A third commented, “I’m loving this so much!! Who knew that Joey and Chris Rock were Swifties!!”

A fourth commented, “Matt throwing some serious dad dancing moves 😂”

What are your thoughts on Friends actor Matt LeBlanc attending Taylor Swift’s concert back in the day? Tell us in the comments below.

