One of the earlier hit movies of Tom Cruise includes the 1999 erotic drama Eyes Wide Shut which also starred his then-wife Nicole Kidman. Cruise has again come into the spotlight thanks to this movie, as the Oscar-winning screenwriter Frederic Raphael has taken aim at the actor revealing that he was an egocentric control freak on the set of Eyes Wide Shut. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Tom Cruise, on the work front, was most recently seen in Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1. The film was released a little before Barbie and Oppenheimer clashed at the global box-office. Tom Cruise’s latest has, so far, managed to cross $400 million worldwide.

Circling back to the claims of Veteran writer Frederic Raphael, according to The Daily Mail, the 91-year-old penned an explosive piece against Tom Cruise in his new book, Last Post. The publication revealed that Raphael also questioned the passion between Cruise and Nicole Kidman while also talking about his fallout with the Eyes Wide Shut director Stanley Kubrick. His latest work features letters that he penned about their past experiences together. In one of the letters, Raphael, while taking a jab at Cruise wrote, “I have never been called a liar by anyone as I have been by the Harlan clan and by Tom Cruise, egocentric control freak to whom I have never spoken.” He continued, “[Cruise] did offer me a job though, soon after you finished shooting; the better to have me on a leash, no doubt. In his turn, he too seems to need the control he finds in Scientology.”

The author while taking a dig at Stanley Kubrick and Tom Cruise also took potshots at Kubrick’s wife Christiane Harlan and her brother Jan Harlan. “There has been an incessant campaign, led by the Harlans, whom I never met during the two or three years of addressing myself exclusively to you, to deny that I had anything much to do with the final version of Eyes Wide Shut,” alleged Raphael.

The veteran author further stated, “Until the Writers Guild intervened, they tried to eliminate me from the credits. The Harlans and Master Cruise have managed to insert some derogatory stuff in my Wikipedia entry.

Raphael did not even spare the Mission Impossible star’s ex-wife Nicole Kidman and launched an attack on her for being an overhyped starlet, asking, “Can you think of a single movie of hers you wanted to see again?”

