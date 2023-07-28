Angelina Jolie and Tom Cruise are two of the biggest superstars in Hollywood, and there are some directors who have been lucky enough to work with them both, and Doug Liman is one of them. Liman has worked with Jolie in Mr & Mrs Smith, which became a significant film in her life as she and Brad Pitt fell in love over the process, and he did Edge of Tomorrow and American Made with Tom. The director once weighed in on how it was to work with both of them and revealed his experience in an interview.

Jolie and Liman had a difference of opinion regarding a scene, and the director kept that in mind while making his evaluation of Jolie and Cruise after working with the two A-list stars. Scroll below to find out how his experience was working with both actors.

As per Express via FandomWire, Doug Liman drew a direct comparison between Angelina Jolie and Tom Cruise; speaking about his disagreement with Jolie, the director said, “When I was shooting a scene on Mr. & Mrs Smith, and I had one idea of how the scene should play out . . . Angelina Jolie had a different idea. I said, OK, we could sit here and argue, but we’re wasting time. Let’s just shoot it both ways.”

He then added, She [Angelina Jolie] was like, ‘But, then you’ll just use your way, in the editing room.’ And I was like, well, I am the director. I might. But I’m going to use the way that’s actually best for the movie. I have no ego in this.”

And while Speaking of Tom Cruise, Liman said, “That conversation would never happen with Tom. Tom would be just like, ‘You want it upside down? Right side up? I’ll give it to you every possible way for the editing room. I want you to have as many choices as possible so you can make the best movie possible that you can make.'”

On the professional front presently, Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible – Dead Recking Part One has been running in the theatres, while Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are currently trying to figure out their multi-million worth vineyard dispute.

