Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield dated for four years i.e. from 2011 to 2015, and during that time, the two made several public appearances. Emma and Andrew, however, once made headlines when the former called him out for a s*xist comment during the promotion of their movie Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014. Scroll down to know what exactly happened.

Emma Stone has been off the radar for quite some time and makes rare public appearances these days. She is married to David Lawrence McCary, who is an American comedian, writer, and director. Andrew Garfield, on the other hand, was recently clicked at a fashion show.

Circling back to Emma Stone calling out Andrew Garfield during a promotional event of Amazing Spider-Man 2, as per The Independent, Andrew was asked by a kid, “How did Spider-Man make his costume?” To this, the actor replied, “He made it. He made it with his bare hands,” before making the s*xist comment, “He sewed it… It’s kind of a feminine thing to do, but he really made a very masculine costume.” This did not go down well with his girlfriend at the time Emma Stone. She hit him back, asking, “It’s feminine how?” The crowd then laughed, and co-star Jamie Foxx, who was also present at the Q&A panel, let out an “Oooooo”. Andrew, while addressing Emma, said, “It’s amazing how you took that as an insult”, to which she replied, “No, I’m not taking that as an insult. I’m asking how it’s feminine.”

Andrew then tried to defend himself, saying, “We all have feminine in us. I would say that femininity is about more delicacy and precision and detail work and craftsmanship like my mother, she’s an amazing craftsman.”

Trying to escape from the situation, Andrew further shared, “She in fact made my first Spider-Man costume when I was three. So I use it as a compliment. To compliment the feminine not just in women but in men as well.”

The Breathe actor added, “We all have feminine in us, young men.” This then prompted co-star Jamie Foxx to make a joke about “never” having done anything remotely feminine in his life.

