Miley Cyrus is a very popular name in the Music industry and a global sensation. The pop superstar has a very eccentric personality who once bought an expensive car worth thousands of dollars for her five dogs. Yep, you read that right! The singer has given several chartbusters over the years, and her personal life has also been in the news simultaneously right to her last song release, Flowers.

Miley is known for playing Hanah Montana in Disney’s show by the same name she set on a path that led her to immense popularity, and it did not take her much long to shed that good girl image and take on the rebellious one. The songstress has always been in the news, primarily for controversies but at times for other amusing things as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For example 2013, Daily Star reported that Miley Cyrus, then 20-year-old, bought an expensive Range Rover Sport just for her pet dogs. She had five canines: Happy, Bean, Floyd, Mary Jane, and Penny Lane. While purchasing some cool four-wheelers, she splurged huge on her pooches too.

A source close to the development back then told the media outlet, “Last week, she bought a white Maserati Quattroporte and a red Porsche Cayenne for herself. But she also splashed out USD 100,000 on a Range Rover Sport. The dogs are banned from her cars, but they basically own the Range Rover.”

They added, “They’re free to jump around, leave their hair over it, scratch it and have their blankets in there. Miley even joked that if she dies, the Range Rover will go to them.”

Miley Cyrus, the Muddy Feet hitmaker, knows how to live a lavish life and ensures that her precious pooches also lead a luxurious life. What are your thoughts on this throwback story? Would you go as far as Miley for your pets? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

And for more Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: BTS’ Jungkook Continues To Make History With His Debut Single ‘Seven’, Becomes Second K-Pop Soloist After Jimin To Top This Chart

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News