Just a few days ago, it was reported that Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet and social media personality-businesswoman Kylie Jenner are possibly dating. Now, a new update added fuel to spark their dating rumours. Fans are clearly not happy as they have been reacting to the news with a negative impact. Keep scrolling to get the new scoop!

For the unversed, Kylie was previously involved with Travis Scott, and the ex-couple shares two kids, Stormi and Aire Webster. However, before their son could become a year older, the once much-in-love couple parted ways, and now, they are co-parenting their children.

Now, coming back to the recent news. If media reports are to be believed, then Hollywood has found a new love story between Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet. And to add more fuel to that story, TMZ has reported that Jenner’s Black Range Rover SUV car was spotted in front of Timothee’s Bev Hills home.

The papped pictures of Kylie‘s car are all over the internet, and by the looks of it, it seemed Kylie Jenner was not out sightseeing, she knew where she had to be, and that’s how her car was parked in the driveway of Timothee Chalamet. This new update added more concrete proof of their dating rumours. However, there has been no confirmation from either of them yet.

Timothee Chalamet’s fans and other netizens couldn’t digest this news, and they are clearly disappointed as they have taken Twitter by storm with their comments. One wrote, “i am choosing to ignore this verdict.”

Another one commented, “He’s black at heart, lolll. Bad casting, Kris…”

Third one penned, “Is this some kinda Coachella promo of this year?”

Another video has resurfaced amid all of these from the Paris Fashion Week, where Tim can be seen sharing a quick chat with Kylie Jenner while giggling, and fans were quick to spot the chemistry between them.

Check out the video here:

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet interacting during Paris Fashion Week in resurfaced video amid dating rumors. pic.twitter.com/kWc7Vlsd9z — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) April 8, 2023

Well, what are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments below.

