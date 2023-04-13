Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were among the ‘It’ couples of Hollywood before troubles began in their paradise. The two have been separated for seven years now but are currently fighting for their kids’ custody and shared property in the court. However, there was a time, a few years ago, when Angelina admitted to fearing for her children’s safety.

Angelina and Brad met on the sets of their hit film Mr and Mrs Smith in 2004, while the latter married Jennifer Aniston. While they earlier denied romance rumours, the two later admitted to having fallen in love on the film’s sets. Despite Pitt’s divorce from Jen, the two dated for a decade before tying the knot in 2014.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share their six kids, including Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, and twins Knox and Vivienne. Two years of their marriage, Jolie filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. While the two were announced to be legally single, the former couple is still fighting for their kids’ custody in court. Amid the legal battle, the Eternals star often opened up about the reasons behind her divorce and revealed how Pitt hit their son Maddox during a flight home from France. She also once revealed that she feared for her children’s safety.

Back in 2021, Jolie appeared in an interview with The Guardian and revealed she could not talk about her split from Pitt due to her legal situation. However, she did spill some beans about her family’s situation. When asked if she feared for her kids’ safety, Jolie said, “Yes, for my family. My whole family.”

During the interview, Angelina Jolie also called Pitt and Maddox’s feud “horrific” and added, “It doesn’t start with the violation. It’s so much more complicated than that.” The actress further talked about how she decided to part ways with her husband and said, “It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children.” When asked what has changed since 2016, she said she has been dealing with a lot since 2011 but cannot say much about that.

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Despite Having BTS’ Jimin & BLACKPINK’s Jisoo As Brand Ambassadors, Dior’s Now-Deleted Photo Sparks Racism Against Asians Debate!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News