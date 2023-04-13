Angelina Jolie is a star, philanthropist, inspiration and a doting mother of six children. Recently, her divorce settlement became breaking news and both she and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, fought over their kids’ custody. The actress has experienced several unexpected twists and turns in her motherhood journey. She adopted three kids and is a biological mom of three. Surprisingly, she never planned to conceive, but it all changed because of a movie! Scroll on to learn more.

Angelina adopted Maddox Chivan in 2002 and Zahara Marley around 2005. She welcomed her first baby with Brad Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel in 2006 and adopted Pax Thien sometime after that. The couple then became parents to biological twins, Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline.

During an interview with Marie Claire, Angelina Jolie talked about motherhood and said. “I love it. It makes me feel like a woman. It makes me feel that all the things about my body are suddenly there for a reason. It makes you feel round and supple, and to have a little life inside you is amazing.” She added that Brad Pitt changed her views about pregnancy and made her feel s*xy during these times. “Also, I’m fortunate. I think some women have a different experience depending on their partner. I think that affects it. I happen to be with somebody who finds pregnancy very s*xy. So that makes me feel very s*xy,” she added.

Interestingly, Angelina Jolie had never planned on getting pregnant. It all changed during the shooting of Changeling. She read the script and felt instinctive protectiveness towards her children. For the unversed, the movie was about a mother whose son got kidnapped. But when he returned, she didn’t feel it was really him.

While talking about the experience with ABC News, Angelina said, ” I was so angry as a mother that I didn’t want to do it, I didn’t want to touch it, I didn’t want to think about anyone kidnapping my children. I didn’t want to go near it. But I couldn’t forget it and I couldn’t stop thinking about her and I kept telling people about this amazing woman and so I realized that her story and the story of what she overcame and that she fought the system and who she was and I really wanted to tell it.”

She credited the film for her pregnancy while interviewing with Las Angeles Times and said, “I got pregnant right in the middle of it and I think partially because of it. I was so emotional about children that I think something in me kicked into gear.”

Well, it all worked in a mysterious but good way for Angelina Jolie. For more such news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

