The wedding special of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding is currently being streamed on Hulu giving an exclusive look inside their lavish Italian wedding. The two walked down the aisle in May 2022. In the Hulu special, musician Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made a special appearance making it their first on-screen presence ever since the reports of their fallout a few months ago.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Italian wedding show aired on April 13. Kourtney and Travis first dated before getting engaged in October 2021. Read on for more.

Speaking of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, the two are currently trying to revive their relationship after the rumours of their break-up first started surfacing in February 2023. The two were recently papped in Hawaii and it was reported that MGK and Megan might be giving another chance to their relationship. Speaking of the wedding special, according to the publication Us Magazine, Machine Gun Kelly in the video speaks to the camera person, “Do you know where the girls are getting ready at? I’m just looking for my wife right now” referring to his fiance Megan Fox. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox also appeared in the footage during the nuptials and at the reception. In the video, as the publication reports, MGK can be seen relishing authentic Italian spaghetti as Fox watches him eat.

Fox then turns towards the camera and reveals she does not gluten the reason she could not join MGK. The rapper-turned-rocker also displayed his music skills at the wedding as he belted out his hit single Bloody Valentine alongside Travis Barker’s children.

Well, that was not it. Machine Gun Kelly ended the night by raising a toast to the newlyweds. “Congratulations Travis and Kourtney. You were lying every time you went to work out. I knew what was in your head the whole time,” quipped the musician.

For the unversed, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got engaged in January 2021. They started dating in 2020.

