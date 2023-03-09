Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been making headlines ever since some reports claimed ongoing issues in their paradise. The couple sparked split rumours after the actress unfollowed her fiance on Instagram and shared a cryptic post. Now, according to a new report, the couple still has some trust issues despite seeking marriage counselling.

Megan and MGK first met in 2020 on the sets of a movie. The two reportedly began dating some time later and made their red carpet debut as a couple later that year. After going out for over a year, the couple announced their engagement last year in January.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the reports of some trouble in their engagement, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reportedly went to seek counselling. The two are allegedly working on their relationship, yet have trust issues that they need to work through.

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, the duo has a lot to work out before moving forward together. The source further revealed MGK is hoping things will get better and said, “MGK really loves Megan, and he is hopeful that they can get to a better place and be happy together.” “He knows he is going to have to go above and beyond to reconcile things with her,” added the source.

Some previous reports accused Machine Gun Kelly of cheating on Fox with guitarist Sophie Lloyd. But, Fox did not take much time and cleared the air that there is no third-party involvement in their relationship via an Instagram post. She wrote, “There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.” She further asked people not to talk about them and leave her and MGK alone. The actress has deleted the post now.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kendall Jenner Clearly Can’t Keep Hands To Herself As She Holds Bad Bunny Close After Sushi Date, Take A Look At Their Blossoming Romance!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News