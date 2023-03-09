Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick has been very well-received by the audience, and it also secured multiple nominations at the Oscars this year, including in the Best Picture category. But as per sources, the Ukranian World Congress has urged the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to look into it. They have accused the film received financial backing from a Russian oligarch. Here is everything we found out about it.

The 2022 action drama directed by Joseph Kosinski is a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun. Cruise reprised his role as the naval aviator Maverick after over three decades.

According to Deadline, The Ukranian World Congress [UWC] has sent an open letter to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to review Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick because of several reports stating that a Russian oligarch named Dimitry Rybolovlev helped the film financially. The Los Angeles-based investor/billionaire is on the list of sanctioned Russian businessmen of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The alleged letter mentioned that because of Dimitry’s funding, the Studios may have censored any mention of Russia as the antagonist in the film. It further states that a source has reported that the New Republic has no creative input into the content of the film. It is allegedly a result of the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine.

As per the report, if the authorities pulled out Top Gun: Maverick from the nominations now, it would have a drastic impact since the live ceremony is just a few days ahead. The votes are already in. And, to top that, the film has secured multiple nominations and might just win a few as well. Hence it’s a very tricky situation overall.

Tom Cruise-led Top Gun: Maverick has been nominated in the categories Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Original Song, Best Sound, and Visual Effects. The 95th Academy Awards is slated to take place on 12th March. For more information and updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

