James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is scheduled to hit theatres on May 5, 2023, and fans are super excited. Part of Phase Five of the MCU, the film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper respiring their roles as well as Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. However, some MCU fans aren’t happy with the casting.

Recently, a fan of this superhero universe took to Instagram and passed a racist comment about how a black actor (Chukwudi) has been cast in the role that a white guy plays in the source material. Read on to know what they said and the director’s on-point response to it.

Recently, an Instagram user left a lengthy comment on James Gunn’s post about Chukwudi Iwuji playing High Evolutionary in Guardians Of The Galaxy 3. The racist post read, “Damnit… another white guy they made into a black guy. Why couldn’t they just leave him white or i dont know…pick a different minority? How about Asian or gasp! A Latino? (how many Latinos and Asians in MCU? Like total of 5??) Or make him an Indian or something… because they don’t and won’t, that makes them ‘woke.'”

The user – further slamming James Gunn and the makers for casting Chukwudi Iwuji playing High Evolutionary in Guardians Of The Galaxy 3, continued, “Next time, a major character (hero/villain)will be a trans or homosexual or non-binary (when in comics they are not). Sad and pathetic. They’re picking based on race and whats PC and not on acting and what’s established.”

Not one to ignore such comments, Gunn fired back at the user, writing, “I chose the best actor, period, and the best person for the role. I don’t give a shit what ethnicity @chukwudi_iwuji is, so stop with your racist presumptions on WHY he was chosen. (And, by the way, he’s playing a guy who’s almost always purple in the color.).”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theatres on May 5.

